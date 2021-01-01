Gwen Stefani Revisits Some of Her Most Iconic Looks in New Video for 'Let Me Reintroduce Myself'

Gwen Stefani entered 2021 with a bang.

The singer released a new music video for her song, "Let Me Reintroduce Myself" on Friday. And while the video is new, long-time fans will appreciate the many throwback ensembles sported by the singer throughout — some of which pay homage to Stefani's most notable looks worn throughout her career.

The video begins with a masked Stefani, 51, getting her hair and makeup done in a backstage setting before calling producer Steve Bermani to say she needed "more money" to make the video even better.

The music video goes on to offer a nostalgic journey through Stefani's closet, with the pop icon dressing up in a number of her most iconic looks from years past.

In scenes throughout the video, which sees Stefani interacting with various versions of herself, the songstress can be seen dressed in a number of outfits from her No Doubt days. Wearing a white v-neck tank top, oversized blue pants, face crystals, and bright red lipstick mirrors from the 1995 "Just a Girl" music video, Stefani looks nearly identical to her younger self.

In another scene, Stefani sports blue hair and a fuzzy blue bra top — a mirror image of what she wore on the red carpet at the 1998 MTV Video Music Awards.

She also brings back a polka-dotted dress reminiscent of the one worn in the 1996 music video for "Don't Speak," this time pairing it with fringed boots.

“Lеt me re—, let me reintroduce myself / Case you forgot, no, I’m not records on your shelf,” Stefani sings in the chorus. "I’m still the original-riginal old me, yeah, Original-riginal old me / So let me re—, let me reintroduce myself, yeah."

Prior to the video's debut on Friday, Stefani took to Instagram to show a comparison of how she appears in the video versus how she appeared in the 1990s, with her take on the "How it started vs. How it's going" meme.

Stefani also performed the song live on NBC's New Year’s Eve on Thursday, wearing a bedazzled and fringed denim ensemble.

"Let Me Reintroduce Myself" is Stefani’s first solo non-holiday release since the 2016 album, "This Is What The Truth Feels Like."

Since then, she's released a collection of holiday songs and collaborations, including some with her fiancé Blake Shelton. The duo collaborated on "Nobody But You" — which hit No. 1 on Billboard's Country Airplay chart —"Happy Anywhere," and "Go Ahead and Break My Heart" from Shelton's 2016 If I'm Honest album. This past holiday season, they released the holiday song "You Make It Feel Like Christmas"

Shelton, 44, proposed in October while the couple was on vacation to the country star's Oklahoma ranch, where they are currently building a house.

In a recent appearance on the Bobby Bones Show, Shelton shared that he had hidden the ring in his pickup truck for weeks prior to popping the question.

"The only thing I had planned, Bobby, was that I knew I wanted to do it in Oklahoma while all her kids were there," Shelton told the radio host. "I didn't want to take her away or do something private away from the kids. I felt it was important for the kids to be a part of that moment, so that's what I did. I had the ring for a couple weeks; maybe 2½ weeks."

The two had been dating for five years after falling in love on the set of The Voice in 2015. An industry source recently told PEOPLE that Stefani has been "floating on air" since the proposal.