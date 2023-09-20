Gwen Stefani Loves Mentoring Young Artists On 'The Voice'
Gwen Stefani dishes on Season 22 of "The Voice," including her love of mentoring young artists, and Camila Cabello filling Kelly's shoes as Blake Shelton's talkative and competitive rival.
Max has launched a new add-on that gives subscribers access to live sporting events for free until February 29. The add-on tier costs $10 a month after that.
WhatsApp is bolstering its shopping experience for both merchants and users through a new feature called Flows, which will let users complete tasks such as picking a seat on a flight or booking an appointment without leaving the app. WhatsApp said these tools will be available to businesses in the coming months. A support page for Flows indicates use cases like booking appointments, product customization, logging into their accounts, filling out forms, and signing up for events.
As 'America's Got Talent' moves toward the finale, things get a little intense between the judges.
In the Wild West of generative AI, a new, unlikely cowboy is riding into town. Now, to build that out further, today it's announcing the acquisition of BlueWillow, a popular generative AI image creation platform that competes with services like Midjourney and Stable Diffusion. BlueWillow was only founded earlier this year, but with interest in generative AI being what it is right now, Discord becoming a go-to platform for creatives to engage with these tools, and the main version of its service being free to use, it really took off.
The 2023 Padres are a mess, apparently from the top down.
It was a wild Week 2 in the NFL that displayed every spectrum of human emotion for the running back position: Great performances by stars, surprising performances by backups and devastating injuries. Austin Ekeler and Matt Harmon dive into all of it on this week's 'Ekeler's Edge.'
Get ready for the cooler weather with these boots, sneakers and loafers.
The Wings got over the hump. Their reward: the Aces.
US Representative Deborah Ross has introduced updates to the Protect Musicians Act. If passed, the bill will create a level playing field for artist negotiating with major streaming companies.
Edsoma, a startup that developed an AI-powered reading, education and communication platform for children, raised $2.5 million in a seed round led by Shaquille O'Neal. "He didn't ask me for money; what he asked was actually 'I would like you to help me get this out,'" O'Neal said moments after stepping off stage at TechCrunch Disrupt 2023. Edsoma raised the $2.5 million from more than a dozen individual investors — or family and friends as Wallgren put it — with a post-funding valuation of $14 million.