Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are spending New Year's Eve separately. Here's why.

Blake Shelton will be ringing in the New Year two hours ahead of his wife Gwen Stefani.

The "Sweet Escape" singer, 54, revealed in an interview ahead of "The Voice" finale that she and her husband have separate plans for New Year's Eve.

"Well, it's funny because I was going to be at his show, and then Vegas called and wanted me to be in Vegas," Stefani told Access Hollywood on Monday, referring to Shelton's scheduled performance at "New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash" hosted by Entertainment Tonight's Rachel Smith and Elle King.

Stefani hosted a New Year's Eve party in Las Vegas at The Venetian, which she said made her "never" want to celebrate the holiday in Sin City again.

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani will both be performing this New Year's Eve.

"(But) you sometimes want to … not be the host," she said of her change of heart. "So I was like, 'Eh, I'm gonna do it.' If you're gonna be working then I'm gonna be working. So, I'm just gonna fly in and out it's gonna be awesome. I'm really looking forward to it."

It's unclear where she'll be performing this year, but it's safe to say she and Shelton, 47, won't be singing their duets "Happy Anywhere," "Nobody But You," "Love Is Alive" or their recent holiday song "You Make It Feel Like Christmas."

As far as any resolution for 2024, Stefani said her goals are to "put out a record," "being more consistent" in her physical and mental wellness and "keep loving" in her relationship.

Shelton told Entertainment Tonight earlier this month that he's hoping to cut back on alcohol consumption in the new year.

"I haven't managed to stop drinking yet. Even cutting back has been hard," he said. "It's a resolution though. And I'll say it again right now — that's my New Year's resolution. To either cut back or stop drinking altogether."

