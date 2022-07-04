Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton Celebrate Their First Wedding Anniversary: 'Forever to Go'

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are more in love than ever.

One year after saying "I do" on July 3, 2021, at the country singer's Oklahoma ranch, the couple celebrated their first wedding anniversary on Sunday by sharing sweet photos and video on Instagram from their special day.

Stefani, 52, posted a video montage of moments from their wedding set to Elvis Presley's "Can't Help Falling in Love." In the clip, Shelton can be seen pulling back Stefani's wedding veil before the video cuts to the couple dancing and sharing a kiss.

"1 year down, forever to go!" the No Doubt singer captioned the post, tagging Shelton, who replied: "I love you! Thank you for saying yes!!!!!"

1 year down, forever to go @blakeshelton

Gwen Stefani Instagram

Shelton, 46, also celebrated their anniversary by sharing a photo from the ceremony, writing in the caption, "Happy anniversary to the woman that makes my world go round... @Gwen Stefani, because of you, this year has been the best year of my life. I love you!!!! Thank you for saying yes!"

In the comments section, Stefani replied, "My dream man - thank u God !!!"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

For the intimate affair, Stefani wore a custom lily white Vera Wang Haute silk georgette gown with a sweetheart plunging neckline, cut away back, fitted bodice and high low hand tumbled tulle skirt.

Her veil featured a sweet tribute to her husband and kids: hand-embroidered names of Blake, Gwen, Kingston, Zuma and Apollo.

RELATED: Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton Are Engaged: 'Thanks for Saving My 2020 and the Rest of My Life'

Shelton and Stefani fell in love nearly seven years ago on set of The Voice and have collaborated on hit songs including "Happy Anywhere," "Nobody but You," and "You Make Me Feel Like Christmas." The two began dating in 2015 and got engaged in October 2020.

Story continues

Following their engagement, the "God's Country" singer shared the news on Instagram, and wrote, "Hey @gwenstefani thanks for saving my 2020... And the rest of my life. I love you. I heard a YES!"

RELATED: Blake Shelton Digs into His Cake as Gwen Stefani Serenades Him — and Buys Him a Flagpole! — for his 42nd Birthday

Prior to their wedding, a source told PEOPLE in December 2020 that the two were "ready" to tie the knot, adding: "They don't want a huge wedding. They want their family and close friends to attend and that's it."

1 year down, forever to go @blakeshelton

Gwen Stefani Instagram

RELATED: Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani Are Married! Couple Ties the Knot in Oklahoma

Shelton previously revealed to PEOPLE that his pals initially thought Stefani was out of his league when they first began dating.

"When we first started seeing each other, friends of mine would be like, 'What the hell is that all about?' " Shelton said in 2018. "But if you ever had a chance to be around us together, it does make sense."

"I wouldn't change one thing about my life right now," he continued at the time. "I'm happy. Sometimes happiness can seem like fleeting moments, but this one has been staying in the same lane for a long time. It's just amazing."