Gwen Stefani's Kids Adorably Dance in Blake Shelton's New Music Video -- Watch!

For Blake Shelton’s new music video, girlfriend Gwen Stefani brought the kids!

The country singer dropped the video for his song, "I'll Name the Dog,” and if you look closely enough, at the 1:03 mark you can see 11-year-old Kingston and 9-year-old Zuma -- two of Stefani’s children with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale -- dancing to the tune, along with Stefani’s niece, Stella.

MORE: Blake Shelton & Gwen Stefani Still Very Happy & 'Committed to One Another' After Nearly 2 Years

Additionally, Stefani's youngest son, 3-year-old Apollo, seems to make an appearance at around 2:48.

Check it out below:

MORE: Gwen Stefani Releasing a Christmas Album With the Help of Blake Shelton!

Fans who caught the kiddo cameos were obviously overwhelmed with joy.

Those kids sure know how to dance! (Please get them some more screen time ASAP).

MORE: Blake Shelton Celebrates 41st Birthday With Gwen Stefani's Family -- See the PDA Pics!

Meanwhile, Stefani and her little ones have been enjoying many great moments this summer.

Watch the video below for their trip to Los Angeles’ Museum of Ice Cream last month.

Related Gallery

Related Articles