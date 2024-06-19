Guy Fieri'sFlavortown Spiked drinks in four varieties now on sale at local markets

Rocking his usual flare and creativity, celebrity chef, restaurateur and part-time Palm Beach County resident Guy Fieri has teamed up with Two Roads Brewing Co. to bring Flavortown Spiked drinks to the masses this summer.

Using real fruit, real tea and better ingredients, these malt beverages are basically shareable versions of the chef's favorite drink recipes.

Collin Kennedy, vice president of market at Two Roads said "Guy wanted to create a line of spiked drinks that tasted like they came straight from his kitchen. This meant a relentless focus on bold flavors and real ingredients, and he wanted a partner to help bring that vision to life. At Two Roads, we never compromise on using the highest-quality ingredients to deliver a beer — or in this case, spiked punch and tea — that’s full on flavor, so the partnership was a natural fit."

Just in time for the Fourth of July, Flavortown Spiked comes in four varieties. The Fruit Punch, inspired by the fruit punch we loved as kids, is made with cranberry and orange juices. The Tiki Town Tropical Punch, inspired by classic tropical cocktails and Guy's own tiki bar, are crafted with passion fruit, orange and mango juice. The spiked Fiddy Fiddy, named after Guy's "Fiddy" license plate, is half spiked ice tea and half spiked lemonade made with brewed Kenyan and Chilean teas along with real lemon juice. Finally, the Tangerine-N-Tea is a TNT twist on the average hard tea, crafted with brewed Kenyan and Chilean teas and tangerine juice for an extra fruit kick.

More: Food Network superstar Guy Fieri makes second trip to North Palm Beach pizzeria

The Flavortown Spiked Frozen Fruit Punch is a great way to kick up the Flavortown Spiked Fruit Punch another notch with the addition of a few ingredients.

Sold in variety eight-packs of 12-ounce cans, Flavortown Spiked beverages are packing an ample 6% ABV. Though made to be enjoyed by themselves, they can also be a great base for even bolder beverages.

Try making a Flavortown Spiked Frozen Fruit Punch. Use two cans of Flavortown Spiked Fruit Punch, the juice of one lemon, four teaspoons of sugar, eight to 10 strawberries, five to six cups of ice and around three shots of vodka (optional). Place all ingredients into a blender, blend until smooth, pour into cups then top with whipped cream and blueberries. Enjoy.

Or give the Fiery Fieri Margarita a shot. It's made with Flavortown Spiked Tiki Town Tropical Punch, tequila, habanero tincture, clementine, fresh lime, organic agave, nectar, and tajin salt on the rim.

More: Food Network star Guy Fieri buys another waterfront home in Palm Beach County

Flavortown Spiked beverages can be found at most Publix supermarkets and Total Wine outlets in Palm Beach County. To be sure, check product finder here.

Eddie Ritz is a journalist at The Palm Beach Post, part of the USA TODAY Florida Network. You can reach him at eritz@pbpost.com. Help support our journalism. Subscribe today.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Beat the Palm Beach County heat with Guy Fieri's new spiked drinks