Guy Fieri, star of 'Diners, Drive-ins and Dives', slashes price on Lake Worth Beach home

Celebrity chef and reality television star Guy Fieri has cut the price on his waterfront Lake Worth Beach home by $755,000 after nine months on the market with no takers.

Fieri bought the 6,000-square-foot home on the gated Bella Vista Avenue in 2021 for $3.9 million. The spikey-haired bleach blonde chef, who is the star of myriad cooking shows, put it up for sale in September for $8.75 million — more than twice what he paid.

Multiple listing service records from the Broward, Palm Beaches and St. Lucie Realtors Group show the home on a rare corner lot with 210 feet along the Intracoastal Waterway was first reduced to $8.5 million in October and to its current price of $7.99 million in March.

Fieri isn't quitting Palm Beach County. In June 2023, he bought a waterfront home on Riviera Beach's Singer Island for $7.3 million.

Both homes were purchased under the limited liability company Gus Richie 1. The corporate title is a possible play on the names Gus Ferrari and Guy Richie, which Fieri has said fans have called him by mistake.

The Lake Worth Beach home was built in 2001 but a description on real estate site Movoto said there was a $1.2 million renovation in 2010. Fieri added new air conditioners and upgraded the spa and pool with new tile, a pool heater and exterior speakers.

It has six bedrooms, five bathrooms, an outdoor kitchen, fireplace, elevator, hurricane impact windows, Gladiator storage shelving in the garage, a boat lift and private dock that can accommodate a large yacht. There is also a public dock in the community.

Furnishings and patio items are included in the sale, according to the listing on Zillow.

Tampa-area Realtor Charlie Bodine of the Real Estate Firm of Florida is representing Fieri in the sale.

"It's a very unique little enclave on a wonderful stretch of water," Bodine said in an interview earlier this year. "It's very hard to find 210 linear feet of dock and seawall on a property."

Despite the price drop on Fieri's Lake Worth Beach home, prices on single-family homes in Palm Beach County continued to climb this year.

In April, the median price hit a record high of $650,000, an 11% increase from April 2023.

Redfin, an online market housing market analysis and sales company, found that about 6.5% of homes listed in Palm Beach County for sale dropped their prices between early March and June 9. That's up from 2.5% during the same time period in the boom year of 2021.

It's unknown if Fieri plans to become a permanent resident of Palm Beach County where he's been spotted at several locations the past few years, including the Lake Worth Beach Pier and Venezia Italian Pizza and Ristorante on Northlake Boulevard in North Palm Beach.

In 2022, he made a surprise visit to students at Lake Worth Community High School's Culinary Academy and donated $20,000 to the program.

In 2021, he featured West Palm Beach's Cholo Soy Cocina and the now closed Bucher Shop Beer Garden and Grill on his show "Diners, Drive-ins and Dives." Fieri has also stopped at the Coolinary Café in northern Palm Beach Gardens.

