Guy Fieri announces Flavortown Fest lineup: Kane Brown, Greta Van Fleet will headline

Guy Fieri once said, "I can’t play the guitar, but I can play the griddle."

But now, the culinary superstar is dipping his toe into the music world in a different way. He's throwing a Flavortown Fest that fuses food and funk and will feature headliners Greta Van Fleet and Kane Brown.

The two-day event will also feature performances from Bret Michaels, country duo LOCASH and feel good pop singer Niko Moon. For more information on tickets, fans can visit flavortownfest.com.

The inaugural Flavortown Fest will take place in Fieri's birthplace — Columbus, Ohio — on June 1-2. Fans can expect a jam-packed weekend with food, flavor and fun.

Kane Brown is among the artists who will be "bringing the heat to the Flavortown stage," Fieri said in a statement.

Kane Brown, Greta Van Fleet, Bret Michaels will be 'bringing the heat' to Flavortown

Guy Fieri is known to most as a Food Network star, chef, restaurateur and author. Called the Mayor of Flavortown, Fieri is the face of Food Network’s "Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives," "Guy’s Grocery Games" and "Tournament of Champions." Fieri has constructed a business empire that comprises more than 80 restaurants worldwide.

“You’ve been askin’ and we’ve been plannin’…Flavortown Fest is comin’ to Columbus!" Fieri said in a statement Monday.

"And I couldn’t be more stoked to finally announce that we’re bringing the heat to the Flavortown stage with my buddies Kane Brown, Greta Van Fleet, Bret Michaels, LOCASH, Niko Moon and even more to come. You’re not gonna want to miss this!"

“I’m adding a special stop to my In The Air tour going straight to Flavortown,” Kane Brown said in a statement. “I can’t think of a better way to celebrate all the good times coming up in 2024 than with Guy and his fun-loving, food-loving community in the amazing city of Columbus. I’ll be hungry and ready to rock!”

What to expect at Flavortown

It's hard to know exactly what real-life Flavortown will look like, but fans can get a pretty good grasp from Fieri's references over the years.

The festival's website says, "This is not your average festival. It will be packed with cook-offs, chef demos, shows, rides, games, and tons of ways to give back…plus a few curveballs mixed in."

Flavortown Fest will take over the lawn at CAS, a 54-acre campus by the Olentangy River in Columbus. The weekend will include bites from some of Fieri's favorite "Diners, Drive-ins and Dives" restaurants in the Columbus area.

Flavortown residents can check out the Not So General, General Store for collectibles and The Pit Stop for classic cars and diner staples, take a rest on Chill Hill or see a comedy battle at The Flavortown Fest Hometown Stage. There will also be a Culinary Stadium where fans can bear witness to culinary competitions from some unannounced big names in the foodie world.

The festival is being thrown alongside the Guy Fieri Foundation. The foundation, which was established in 2011, first taught new chefs how to cook. The charity later pivoted to supporting first responders in disaster locations and celebrating local heroes, military personnel, and veterans.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Guy Fieri's Flavortown Fest lineup: Kane Brown, Greta Van Fleet, more