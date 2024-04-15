Gustavo Lopez Launches New Entertainment Company Globalatino Music Partners

Gustavo Lopez has launched a new “full service” multimedia entertainment company, Globalatino Music Partners, Billboard can announce. The venture will offer label services, artist management, publishing, distribution and touring, according to a press release.

Globalatino launches with in-house new record label, ReLo-Co Music, in association with Alejandro Reglero (previously Saban Music Latin’s executive vp/GM), GUAU Talent Connect, a division in the company that will specialize in brand partnerships, led by Augusto Mendoza, and Strat-Viz, which will oversee strategic marketing and content creation with Rodolfo Rodriguez at the head of that division.

More from Billboard

Lopez has also entered partnerships with TuStreams and Warner Music Latina for distribution and marketing strategies for selected artists. And he acquired a “majority” stake in Cigol Music, the label home to Colombian hitmaker Blessd.

“Over the years, I’ve been privileged to work with some of the most important artists in Latin music, enjoying tremendous success in diverse genres from reggaetón to música mexicana. Everything I’ve learned has now come together at Globalatino,” Lopez said in a statement. “Most recently working alongside entertainment visionary, Haim Saban, added to my lifelong commitment to artist development. At Globalatino we’re 100% dedicated to superserving our artists.”

The announcement comes three months after Virgin Music Group acquired Saban Music Latin’s catalog. For five years, Lopez served as the company’s CEO since Saban Music Group launched in 2019 by entertainment mogul Haim Saban, and later oversaw the creation of Saban Music Latin in 2022.

Prior to joining Saban, Lopez was the longtime GM and executive vp of Universal Music Latin, where he launched Latin urban label Machete Music, home to artists like Wisin & Yandel and Don Omar, and also ran Universal Music Latin Entertainment’s regional Mexican labels, Fonovisa and Disa. After leaving Universal in 2017, he launched indie music company Talento Uno, which was acquired by Saban.

About Globalatino, Lopez added, “We have the executive team, the expertise, the relationships, and the funding to help artists accomplish their dreams.”

Best of Billboard