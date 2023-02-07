Gus Kenworthy says kiss with on-screen boyfriend was cut from '80 for Brady'

Gus Kenworthy attends the Los Angeles premiere of 80 for Brady on Jan. 31 at the Regency Village Theatre. (Photo: Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures)

Olympic skier Gus Kenworthy is one of the many familiar faces that show up in 80 for Brady.

And the athlete-turned-actor, who appeared in nine episodes of TV's American Horror Story in 2019, revealed to Variety's Mark Malkin for a story published Tuesday, that a big scene of his, which showed his character "making out" with his boyfriend, didn't make the final film.

"They said they had to cut it for time," Kenworthy said, "but I think they cut it for Middle America."

Yahoo Entertainment has reached out to Paramount Pictures for comment.

Kenworthy said he and M3GAN's Brian Jordan Alvarez, who plays his love interest, attempted the scene multiple times.

"They used the script for one take," he said, "but then we did it like four or fives times where we would just ad-lib insults at each other and then make out."

He laughed, as he said that, "some of them got raunchy," and he would love to see the dropped scene be part of a director's cut.

In addition to the football comedy, Kenworthy has fully immersed himself into acting.

"I've been taking classes and auditioning a lot," he said. "I've been writing, and I have a couple of things in development. I'm also working on a book of essays about my life and my different experiences. It lends itself to the larger theme of being in the closet and coming out and persevering, but told through short anecdotal stories. Kind of like a David Sedaris-type book."

Over the weekend, Kenworthy also told People that he would really love to star in a romantic comedy — his favorite kind of movie — while playing a gay character. (The athlete came out as gay in 2015.)

"I just think it's such a great formula and I would love to get to plug into that and play the lead of a rom-com, but also get to play gay would be a dream," he said.