Gunther Describes How His Feud With The Miz Was Beneficial

WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther feuded with The Miz for several weeks, and he believes the experience benefited him.

At WWE Survivor Series, Gunther beat The Miz to retain the gold. He defeated The Miz in a rematch on the December 18 episode of WWE RAW.

Gunther recently made a guest appearance on the Busted Open Holiday Party. In one highlight, he discussed his feud with The Miz. (H/t Jeremy Lambert of Fightful for the transcription)

“The promo I had with Miz was fantastic for myself,” Gunther said. “I enjoy being in the ring with guys that have a similar style of me, but I even more enjoy the challenge of being with somebody that is completely different, and Miz is a polar opposite to what I am.

“The guy has been in the company for 20 years, he’s an absolute pro. I feel like maybe aside from the thing I did at the beginning with Sheamus, the program I had with Miz is the thing that’s benefited me the most so far.”

