Guns, Bullets, and Weed: Ezra Miller Housing Three Young Children and Their Mother at Vermont Farm

ezra-miller-woman-children.jpg Burberry x Anne Imhof closing party at Palais de Tokyo - Credit: Laurent Vu/SIPA/AP

Ezra Miller has been hosting a 25-year-old mother and her three young children at their Vermont farm, a living arrangement that worries the children’s father, as well as two others with knowledge of the situation, Rolling Stone has learned.

Two sources with knowledge of the situation expressed concern to Rolling Stone that it is an unsafe environment for children, alleging there are unattended guns strewn around the home on Miller’s 96-acre property. One source, who, like the other, requested anonymity for fear of retribution, recalled an instance where one of the children — a one-year-old — allegedly picked up a loose bullet and put it in her mouth.

But the mother who, like the father, Rolling Stone is not naming, claims that Miller had helped her escape from an “violent and abusive ex,” and Miller “helped me finally be able to have a safe environment for my three very young children.” (The father has denied all abuse allegations.)

“[Ezra’s] home ranch has been a healing haven for us,” she tells Rolling Stone. “They may have firearms for self-defense purposes and they are stored in a part of the house that the children never go in… My kids are able to relax more into their healing because of the safety and nurturing Ezra has been providing for them.”

The mother and children, aged one to five, have, as recently as this month according to local sources, been living at Miller’s Stamford, Vermont, farm since mid-April. The actor met the woman in Hilo, Hawaii, which Miller had been visiting in March. The embattled actor, who is set to star in Warner Bros.’ anticipated The Flash, racked up a string of arrests while in Hawaii, causing an emergency meeting with studio executives about their future with the franchise. (Miller is nonbinary and uses they/them pronouns.)

In the midst of that unfolding crisis, the children’s father claims to Rolling Stone that Miller secured a flight out of Hawaii for the woman and her children, allegedly without the father’s knowledge. He claims he has not been able to see or speak with his children since their departure.

“I got a bad feeling in my stomach,” the father says. “I do want to go get my kids, they mean the fucking world to me.” (Representatives for Miller did not reply to a request for comment.)

The mother appears to still be living at Miller’s farm, according to pictures posted to her Instagram account as recently as Monday.

The two sources confirmed seeing children there with their mother, describing a chaotic environment that is unsafe for children. Video footage from April reviewed by Rolling Stone shows at least eight assault weapons, rifles, and handguns lying around the living room, with some weapons propped up next to a pile of stuffed animals.

The two sources also alleged that there has been frequent and heavy marijuana use in front of the children, with little concern about proper ventilation. Rolling Stone has also learned that there is a sizable cannabis farm on Miller’s property, with Miller’s close friend and purported “handyman” Whitney Suters claiming on social media that the two were running a cannabis company called Rebel Alliance Cannabis.

Numerous photos posted to Suters’ social media pages indicate there is a far greater number of marijuana plants than Vermont’s permitted two mature plants or four immature plants that private citizens can own. Suters told one Facebook friend there were at least 28 different strains growing for a fall 2021 harvest.

Miller’s farm is not among the state’s 25 licensed cultivators that are allowed to grow more than six plants and sell to wholesalers, Rolling Stone confirmed with Vermont’s Cannabis Control Board.

The father claims he had been trying to remove his children from the farm since April. After learning of the alleged weapons and drug use at Miller’s property in mid-May, he called Vermont’s Department for Children and Families (DCF) and local police to carry out wellness checks.

Rolling Stone has reviewed text messages between the father and a number registered to a Vermont social worker, who said in a text that they had visited the house on May 16 and the kids “looked good,” noting the worker had “more work to do.” It’s not clear if the social worker returned to the home. (In a request for comment, DCF said it does not provide information regarding visits to homes. Vermont State Police did not respond to requests for comment.)

It’s the latest concerning situation Miller has found themselves in after two sets of parents have reportedly sought protection and restraining orders against Miller, whose recent behavior has potentially put any future involvement with the superhero franchise in serious jeopardy.

Earlier this month, Chase Iron Eyes and Sara Jumping Eagle filed for an order of protection on behalf of their 18-year-old child Gibson, a well-known Standing Rock activist. (Gibson uses she/they pronouns.) The parents alleged to Rolling Stone that Miller had groomed Gibson, whom the actor had met when Gibson was 12, and earlier this year said Miller supplied Gibson with a high dose of LSD.

“If [they] were of [their] right mind and just making jacked-up decisions, I would be like, ‘OK, you have to learn the hard way,'” Gibson’s mother previously told Rolling Stone about her child. “But [they’re] not only having mental health issues, but there’s a predator taking advantage of [them] at the same time.”

However, Gibson released a statement of their own on Instagram claiming they had suffered “emotional and psychological manipulation” while living with their parents. In another video, Gibson called their parents’ concerns “blatantly insulting.”

On June 16, another parent secured a temporary restraining order against Miller on behalf of their 12-year-old child in Massachusetts, according to The Daily Beast. The order was granted by the Greenfield District Court “without advance notice because the Court determined that there is a substantial likelihood of immediate danger of harassment.”

During Miller’s Hawaii visit, the actor was arrested twice and at least 10 calls were placed to local police regarding their behavior. The first arrest stemmed from a disorderly conduct charge when Miller was set off by a couple at karaoke, singing “Shallow” from A Star Is Born on March 28.

Later that night, Miller allegedly entered a couple’s bedroom and threatened them, saying, “I will burn you and your slut wife,” according to the request for a temporary restraining order that the couple filed. Miller also allegedly stole a passport and wallet.

Miller was arrested again on April 19 after allegedly throwing a chair at a 26-year-old woman upon being asked to leave a private home, leaving the woman with a half-inch cut on her forehead.

