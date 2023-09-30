Guitarist Al Di Meola Thanks Fans for ‘Outpouring of Love and Support’ After Suffering Heart Attack on Stage, Plans to Resume Tour in 2024

Guitarist Al Di Meola has announced his plan to resume touring in 2024 after suffering a heart attack during a performance in Romania on Wednesday.

The musician posted a statement on Thursday addressing the incident: “I wanted to take a moment to express my deepest gratitude for the incredible outpouring of love and support that I’ve received during the last 24 hours. Unfortunately, I’m facing a medical situation that requires some time off from performing and touring. I want to assure you that I’m receiving the best care possible, and I’m fully committed to making a complete recovery.”

More from Variety

Di Meola then shared his plans to return to touring in 2024, adding “I’m already looking forward to making music together once again.”

“Music has always been a source of healing and strength for me, and I can’t wait to be back on stage, sharing my music with all of you,” Di Meola said in the statement. “The energy and connection I feel when I perform are truly special, and I always felt that I can say things throughout the years with my music more than words can express.”

Di Meola also included the official statement from his team for fans and ticket holders, explaining that his 2023 shows would be postponed and that tickets would remain valid for rescheduled dates.

“Al Di Meola, along with his team, deeply appreciates the support and understanding of his fans during this challenging time. He is eager to return to the stage and share his music with you all once again,” the statement read.

At his Wednesday performance in Bucharest, Romania, Di Meola began to clasp his chest in the middle of his set before reportedly walking off stage. The other two members of his group continued to play after Di Meola left before announcing the show was over.

The Bagdasar-Arseni emergency hospital told AP News in a statement that he was admitted to a cardiology ward where he was being treated for a segment elevation myocardial infarction.

Di Meola rose to fame as the guitarist of the group Return to Forever in 1974. He has since won several awards, including a Grammy, for his jazz fusion and world music.

Best of Variety

Sign up for Variety’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.