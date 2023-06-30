Guilty pleas entered in multi-state art, artifacts burglary ring

Jun. 30—Three men from Lackawanna County charged in a multi-state burglary ring that targeted museums and allegedly stole millions in artwork and other artifacts pleaded guilty.

Ralph Parry, 45, of Covington Twp., and Francesco "Frank" Tassiello, 50, of Scranton, admitted culpability Friday morning by pleading guilty to a count of conspiracy to commit theft of major artwork, concealment and disposal of major artwork and interstate transportation of stolen property. U.S. District Court Judge Malachy E. Mannion accepted their pleas.

Daryl Rinker, 50, of Thornhurst Twp., pleaded guilty earlier to a similar count.

Two more — Thomas Trotta, 48, of Moscow, and Dawn Trotta, 51, of Covington Twp. — are scheduled to enter pleas next week.

Four others are under indictment, one of whom, Nicholas Dombek, is sought as a fugitive. Three others await trial scheduled later this year. Those men are Damien Boland, 47, of Moscow; and brothers Alfred Atsus, 47, of Covington Twp.; and Joseph Atsus, 48, of Roaring Brook Twp. They have pleaded not guilty to all counts.

The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania earlier this month accused the group of roles in 18 heists across six states between 1999 and 2019. Those break-ins include thefts of Christy Mathewson memorabilia from Keystone College in 1999, artwork by Andy Warhol and Jackson Pollock from the Everhart Museum in 2005 and Art Wall Jr. trophies from the Country Club of Scranton in 2011.

