Guillermo del Toro wanted to make a Jabba the Hutt Star Wars movie: ‘I was super happy’

In a galaxy far, far away, Guillermo del Toro might have once directed a Star Wars movie about Jabba the Hutt. In our galaxy, however, the project is one of many tantalizing features within the Star Wars universe that never came to fruition.

Speaking to Collider, the Oscar-winning filmmaker confirmed his potential Star Wars film was about the monstrous space gangster who made his first official appearance in “Star Wars: Episode VI – Return of the Jedi.”

More from GoldDerby

“We had the rise and fall of Jabba the Hutt, so I was super happy,” del Toro said. “We were doing a lot of stuff, and then it’s not my property, it’s not my money, and then it’s one of those 30 screenplays that goes away. Sometimes I’m bitter, sometimes I’m not. I always turn to my team and say, ‘Good practice, guys. Good practice. We designed a great world. We designed great stuff. We learned.’”

The beloved filmmaker added, “You can never be ungrateful with life. Whatever life sends you, there’s something to be learned from it. So, you know, I trust the universe, I do. When something doesn’t happen, I go, ‘Why?’ I try to have a dialogue with myself. ‘Why didn’t it happen?’ And the more you swim upstream with the universe, the less you’re gonna realize where you’re going.”

asked @RealGDT how close he came to directing a #StarWars movie at @collider's 10th anniversary screening of #PacificRim in @IMAX 3D. His first answer is pure del Toro. He then talks about what he took away from the experience. #theriseandfallofjabbathehut pic.twitter.com/470DAsFrXd — Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) October 7, 2023

Last month, screenwriter David S. Goyer (“Man of Steel”) told journalist Josh Horowitz about the lost Star Wars project that del Toro was planning to direct – but didn’t offer specifics about its subject.

“I wrote an un-produced ‘Star Wars’ movie that Guillermo del Toro was going to direct. That was about four years ago,” Goyer said. “There was a lot of behind-the-scenes stuff going on at Lucasfilm at the time. It’s a cool script… you have to ask him about it.”

David Goyer wrote a STAR WARS movie to be directed by @RealGDT that we’ll never see?! I’m going to need a minute. My full chat with David here: https://t.co/3qAJn5Zv5c pic.twitter.com/XcSHQA8pL0 — Josh Horowitz (@joshuahorowitz) September 21, 2023

On social media, del Toro amplified the clip of Goyer and confirmed his involvement with Lucasfilm. The “Shape of Water” director teased that it was about Jabba the Hutt without mentioning Jabba the Hutt.

True. Can't say much. Maybe two letters "J" and "BB" is that three letters? https://t.co/qpGaSD3y7F — Guillermo del Toro (@RealGDT) September 21, 2023

The lost Jabba movie joins the lost Boba Fett movie among Star Wars projects that never materialized. Before “The Mandalorian” and “The Book of Boba Fett” became Disney+ television shows, plans were in motion to create a feature film about Boba Fett, the mysterious bounty hunter who first appeared in “Star Wars: Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back.” Among the filmmakers attached to that film at one time or another were Josh Trank and James Mangold.

PREDICT the 2024 Oscar nominees through January 23

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions

Best of GoldDerby

Sign up for Gold Derby's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.