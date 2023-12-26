GuilFest: Festival to return home to Stoke Park after 10-year absence

A popular music festival will return to its Guildford home after a 10-year absence, it has been announced.

GuilFest will take place on the weekend of 29 and 30 June at Stoke Park on five stages, for comedy as well as music performances.

The headline acts will include local band The Stranglers and former Eurovision runner up Sam Ryder.

GuilFest organiser Tony Scott said it was "amazing to be back in Stoke Park after 10 years".

The festival has been held at the grounds of Hurtwood Polo Club near Cranleigh for the last few years.

Speaking to BBC Radio Surrey, Mr Scott described Stoke Park as "our home", adding: "We done the festival for so many years and we won the best family festival award in 2006."

This year, there will be food and literary tents, as well as wellness areas and a brand new gaming tent, organisers said.

Previous headliners at GuilFest have included Blondie, the Happy Mondays and Jedward.

