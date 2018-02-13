The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society: Debut trailer

Lily James plays free-spirited journalist Juliet Ashton, who forms a life-changing bond with the delightful and eccentric Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society, when she decides to write about the book club they formed during the occupation of Guernsey in WWII.





Directed by Mike Newell (Four Weddings and a Funeral, Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire) and based on Mary Ann Shaffer and Annie Barrows’ best-selling novel, The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society comes to cinemas on 20th April 2018.





The film also stars Glen Powell (Everybody Wants Some, Hidden Figures), Matthew Goode (The Imitation Game, Downton Abbey), Jessica Brown Findlay (Victor Frankenstein, Downton Abbey) and Katherine Parkinson (The IT Crowd, The Boat That Rocked) with Tom Courtenay (45 Years, Doctor Zhivago) and Penelope Wilton (The BFG, The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel).





