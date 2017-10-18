Gucci Mane Marries Keyshia Ka'oir in Lavish $1.7 Million Miami Ceremony

The big day has finally come: Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka’oir have walked down the aisle.

The pair were married Tuesday evening at the Four Seasons in Miami, PEOPLE confirms.

Ka’oir, who walked down an elevated aisle, shared a photo of her bedazzled wedding dress and jeweled headpiece on Instagram and Twitter along with the caption: “Mrs. Davis #1017.”



A who’s who of hip-hop and Atlanta’s social scene gathered for the ceremony which cost a staggering $1.7 million.



Guests included Sean “Diddy” Combs, Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kim Zolciak-Biermann, Karrueche Tran, Lil Yachty, 2 Chainz, Rick Ross, Big Sean and Jhene Aiko.

The couple chronicles the road to their extravagant wedding in Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka’oir: The Mane Event, — a 10-part special premiering on BET at 10 p.m. — in which fans will get an up-close look at all that went into crafting the nuptials.

“I want a royal wedding!” Ka’oir, 32, declared in a PEOPLE exclusive clip ahead of the show. “All white with diamonds and crystals.”

Along with her excitement, Ka’oir also expressed some frustration in the clip, saying, “I don’t know if it’s the wedding. I don’t know if it’s the fame … I don’t know if it’s because who my husband is gonna be. Everybody going coco-loco on me.”

Earlier this week, the lovebirds shared sweet photos of their wedding rehearsal, with the rapper, 37, surprising his leading lady with a new car.

“His and Hers Guwop bought his wife a Wraith!” Mane captioned an Instagram photo of himself and Ka’oir posing in front of cars.

He also shared a photo of himself sporting a wide smile in a red and black suit, writing, “Waiting on my bride!!! #KeyshiaAndGucciWeddingRehearsal.”

Mane popped the question in November 2016 during an Atlanta Hawks game — and the NBA shared the sweet moment on Twitter for the world to see.

After the proposal, Mane shared several photos of the happy couple on Instagram. “She said yessssss!!!!!!!!!!! Lucky me,” Mane captioned one photo, alongside a pair of Santa emojis.

Championship rings aren't the only thing we play for. Congrats Gucci on the engagement!????#TrueToAtlanta#ThisIsWhyWePlaypic.twitter.com/KHNgGEDDGf

— NBA (@NBA) November 23, 2016

It hasn’t been all glitz and glamour, though. In the miniseries, fans will see Ka’oir’s struggles with choosing bridesmaids and a potential prenup — along with her attempts to push through venue complications due to the recent Hurricane Irma.

Ka’oir stayed with Mane throughout his most recent stint in prison, for a highly publicized murder charge which was eventually dropped. In his book The Autobiography of Gucci Mane, he wrote that after he went back to prison, he got sober because he “wanted to be able to go on tour and have the energy to put on a show for my fans…I wanted Keyshia to lose her mind when she came to pick me up.”