‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3,’ ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Lead Make-Up Artists and Hair Stylists Guild Nominations (EXCLUSIVE)

Marvel’s “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” led the 11th annual Make-Up Artists & Hair Stylists Guild Award nominations.

The final installment of the “Guardians” franchise used over 22,500 prosthetics, 500 wigs and 130 facial hairpieces, breaking the world record for most prosthetics used in a film. It was nominated in special makeup effects, period and character makeup and period hair styling. “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” also landed nods for character hair styling and contemporary makeup.

More from Variety

“Barbie” scored two nominations. Notably, neither that film nor “Guardians” landed on the Oscars makeup and hairstyling shortlist. “Golda,” “Maestro” and “Poor Things” were also in the running for guild nominations.

In the television category, “Dancing With the Stars” dominated with five nominations. Six makeup artists were nominated in best special makeup effects due to a tie.

As previously announced, Michael Westmore, the award-winning makeup artist behind “Rocky” and “Raging Bull,” will be honored with the Vanguard Award. Kevin Haney (“Driving Miss Daisy”) and Ora T. Green (“Star Trek: Nemesis”) will receive Lifetime Achievement Awards.

The winners will be announced on Feb. 18.

View the full list of nominations below.

FILM

Best Contemporary Makeup

“Candy Cane Lane” (Tym Shutchai Buacharern, Michele Lewis, Jennifer Zide-Essex, Yvettra Grantham)

“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” (Jane Galli)

“The Haunted Mansion” (Kimberly Jones, Dionne Wynn, Bridgit Crider, Carla VanNessa Wallace)

“Nyad” ( Felicity Bowring, Ann Maree Hurley, Julie Hewett, Mahar Lessner)

“Saltburn” (Siân Miller, Laura Allen)

Best Period and/or Character Makeup

“Barbie” (Ivana Primorac, Victoria Down, Maha Mimo)

“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3” (Alexei Dmitriew, Nicole Sortillon, Amos Samantha Ward, LuAndra Whitehurs)

“Maestro” (Siann Grigg, Jackie Risotto, Elisa Tallerico, Nicky Pattison-Illum)

“Oppenheimer” (Luisa Abel, Jason Hamer, Kerrin Jackson, Jamie Loree Hess)

“Poor Things” (Nadia Stacey)

Best Special Makeup Effects

“Golda” (Karen Thomas, Eva Susanna Johnson Theodosiou)

“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” (Alexei Dmitriew, Lindsay MacGowen, Shane Mahan, Scott Stoddard)

“Maestro” (Kazu Hiro, Sian Grigg, Duncan Jarman, Mike Mekash)

“Poor Things” (Nadia Stacey, Mark Coulier)

“Rebel Moon: Part One – A Child of Fire” (Ozzy Alvarez, Justin Raleigh, Kelsey Berk, Jonathan Shroyer)

Best Contemporary Hair Styling

“Candy Cane Lane” (Yvette Shelton, Shian Banks, Stacey Morris, Maisha Oliver)

“Joyride” (Jeannie Chow, Kim Lee)

“Nyad” (Daniel Curet, Vanessa Columbo, Enzo Angileri, Darlene Brumfeld)

“Pain Hustlers” (Michelle Johnson, Dennis Bailey)

“Saltburn” (Siân Miller, Laura Allen)

Best Period Hair Styling and/or Character Hair Styling

“Barbie” (Ivana Primorac, Marie Larkin, Clare Corsick)

“Chevalier” (Roo Maurice, Francesco Pegoretti)

“The Color Purple” (Lawrence Davis, Andrea Mona Bowman, Tym Wallace)

“Guardians of The Galaxy Vol. 3” (Cassandra Lyn Russek, Stephanie Fenner, Peter Tothpal, Connie Criswell)

“Maestro” (Kay Georgiou, Lori McCoy-Bell, Jameson Eaton, Amanda Duffy-Evans)

TELEVISION SERIES

Best Contemporary Makeup

“Abbot Elementary” (Alisha L. Baijounas, Emilia Werynska, Jenn Bennett, Constance Foe)

“The Bear” (Ignacia Soto-Aguilar, Nicole Rogers)

“The Idol” (Kirsten Sage Coleman, Mandy Artusato, Jessie Bishop, Erin Blinn)

“The Last of Us” (Connie Parker, Joanna Mireau, Joanne Preece, Danielle Hanson)

“Poker Face” (Amy L. Forsythe, Heidi Pakdel-Payan, Rebecca Levine, Shannon Dollison)

Best Period and /or Character Makeup

“Ahsoka” (Alexei Dmitriew, Cristina Waltz, Alex Perrone, Cale Thomas)

“The Crown” (Cate Hall, Emilie Yong-Mills, Debbie Ormrod, Stacey Holman)

“Daisy Jones & The Six”(Rebecca Wachtel, RJ McCasland, Sherri Simmons, Michele Tyminski Schoenbach)

“Lessons in Chemistry” (Miho Suzuki Herpich, Martina Kohl)

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Patricia Regan, Joseph A. Campayno, Claus Lulla, Michael Laudati)

Best Special Makeup Effects

“Ahsoka” (Alexei Dmitriew, Cristina Waltz, Ana Gabriela Quinonez, Ian Goodwin)

“The Fall of the House of Usher” (Ozzy Alvarez, Justin Raleigh, Kelsey Berk, Harlow MacFarlane)

“The Last of Us” (Barrie Gower, Paul Spateri, Sarah Gower, Paula Eden)

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Mike Marino, Richard Redlefsen, Kevin Kirkpatrick)

“Star Trek Picard” (James MacKinnon, Hugo Villasenor, Bianca Appice, Vincent VanDyke)

“The Witcher” (Mark Coulier, Deb Watson, Stephen Murphy, Josh Weston)

Best Contemporary Hair Styling

“The Bear” (Ally Vickers, Angela Brasington, Melanie Shaw)

“The Idol” (Christopher Fulton, Gloria Conrad, Kamaura Eley, Kya Bilal)

“The Morning Show” (Nicole Venables, Jennifer Petrovich, Janine Thompson, Lona Vigi)

“Ted Lasso” (Nicola Austin)

“You People” (Tinisha Boyd, Alyson Black-Barrie, Lisa Buford, Tracey Macky)

Best Period and/or Character Hair Styling

“The Crown” (Cate Hall, Emilie Yong- Mills, Francesca Hissey, Oonagh Bagley)

“The Gilded Age” (Sean Flanigan, Christine Fennell-Harlan, Jonathan Sharpless, Aaron Kinchen)

“Lessons in Chemistry” (Teressa Hill, Carol Mitchell, Juan Nunez, Sharisse Fine)

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Kimberley Spiteri, KeLeen Snowgren)

“Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story” (Nic Collins, Giorgio Galliero)

TELEVISION SPECIAL

Best Contemporary Makeup

“American Idol” – Season 6 (Tonia Green, Gina Ghiglieri, Natalie Malchev, Michael Anthony)

“Dancing With the Stars” (Julie Socash, Donna Bard, Lois Harriman, Sarah Woolf)

“Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards” (Thad Nalitz, Alison Gladieux, Christina Jimenez, Kathy Santiago)

“Saturday Night Live” (Louie Zakarian, Amy Tagliamonti, Jason Milani, Young Bek)

“The Voice” (Darcy Gilmore, Gina Ghiglieri, Kristene Bernard, Marylin Lee Spiegel

Best Period and/or Character Makeup

“The Boulet Brothers’ Halfway to Halloween” TV Special (Swanthula Boulet, Dracmorda Boulet)

“Dancing With the Stars” (Julie Socash, Brian Sipe, James MacKinnon, Tyson Fountaine)

“Saturday Night Live” (Louie Zakarian, Amy Tagliamonti, Jason Milani, Joanna Pisani)

Best Special Makeup Effects

“Dancing With the Stars” (Brian Sipe, James MacKinnon, Cary Ayers, Julie Socash)

“Saturday Night Live” (Louie Zakarian, Jason Milani, Bradon Grether, Tom Denier Jr.)

Best Contemporary Hair Styling

“American Idol” (Dean Banowetz, Amber Maher, Kimi Messina, Lalisa Turner)

“Dancing With the Stars” (Kimi Messina, Joe Matke, Amber Nicholle Maher, Marion Rogers)

“The Voice” (Jerilynn Stephens, Darbie Wieczorek, Lalisa Turner, Suzette Boozer)

“Kids’ Choice Awards 2023” (Jerilynn Stephens, Kimi Messina, Joe Matke, Suzette Boozer)

“65th Annual Grammy Awards” (Brian Steven Banks)

Best Period and/or Character Hair Styling

“The Academy Awards 2023” (Anthony Wilson, Jennifer Guerrero, Myo Lai, Florence Witherspoon)

“Dancing With the Stars” (Kimi Messina, Dwayne Ross, Joe Matke, Brittany Spaulding)

“Hannah Waddingham: Home for Christmas” (Debbie Dannell, Lewis Pallett, Lisa Houghton)



DAYTIME TELEVISION GAME SHOW OR TALK SHOW

Best Makeup

“The Big Nailed It Baking Challenge (Moira Frazier, Denise Baker, Ryan Randall, LaLisa Turner)

“The Bold and the Beautiful” (Christine Lai-Johnson, Hajja Barnes, Briana Garcia, Daniela Delgado)

“The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula” (Swanthula Boulet, Dracmorda Boulet)

“The Kelly Clarkson Show” (Chanty LaGrana, Gloria Elias-Foeillet, Valente Frazier, Monica Boyd Lester)

“The Young and the Restless” (Stacey Browning, Jamie Kelch, Robert Bolger, Riley Nightingall)

Best Hair Styling

“The Big Nailed It Baking Challenge” (Moira Frazier, Denise Baker, Ryan Randall, LaLisa Turner)

“The Bold and the Beautiful” (Stephanie Paugh, Alexis Reyes, Danielle Dubinsky, Karlye Buff)

“The Kelly Clarkson Show” (Roberto Ramos Corey Morris Tara Copeland, Adam Long)

“Snake Oil” (Crystal Broedel, Karen Stein)

“The Young and the Restless” (Lauren Mendoza, Justin Jackson, Michelle Corona, Diana Santana)

CHILDREN AND TEEN TELEVISION PROGRAMMING

Best Makeup

“American Born Chinese” (Jorjee Linda Douglass, Mara Rouse, Nicole Hawkyard, Ralis Kahn)

“Danger Force” (Michael Johnston, Brad Look, Kevin Westmore, Orlando Marin)

“Goosebumps” (Zabrina Wanjiru Matiru, Werner Pretorius, Krista Hann, Felix Fox)

“Monster High 2” (Leah Ehman, Gila Bois, Kiara Desjarlais, Lindsay Pilkey)

“The Santa Clauses” (Erica Preus, Howard Berger, Scott Stoddard, Eryn Krueger Mekash)

Best Hair Styling

“Danger Force” (Joe Matke, Danyell Weinberg Alexis Stafford)

“Monster High 2” (Debra Frances Wiebe, Tammy Lim, Julie McHaffie, Sharon Markell)

“One Piece” (Amanda Ross-McDonald, Vera Alimanova, Odette Rebok, Ermine Kirstein-Venter)

“The Santa Clauses” (Anissa Emily Salazar, Nina Adado, Morgan Ferrando, Patricia Lansingh)

“Saturdays” (Ruhamah Taylor, Brittany Powell, Kelvin Ingram Jr., Nadling Fletcher)

COMMERCIALS AND MUSIC VIDEOS

Best Makeup

“American Horror Story: Delicate” (Kerry Ann Herta Jason Collins Alyssa Morgan Orlando Marin)

Capital One – Quicksilver “Holiday Night Fever” with John Travolta as Santa (Michael Ornelaz, Scott Stoddard, Alexei Dmitriew, Connie Criswell)

Doja Cat – “Demons” (Olha Tarnovetska, Catherine Paschen, Nicolas D. Gonzalez, Patrick Bradberry)

GEICO – The Ease Specialist: Wormhole Edition (Jennifer Aspinall, Leonard MacDonald, Allasigga Jonsdotti)

GM – Netflix: Will Ferrell Super Bowl Ad (Justin Raleigh, Tony Alvarez, Kelsey Berk, Jamie Kelman)

Best Hair Styling

“American Horror Story: Delicate” (Joe Matke, Jeri Baker, Johnny Lomeli)

Angel (Halle Bailey) (Tinisha Boyd Nena Davis)

GM – Netflix: Will Ferrell Super Bowl Ad (Cheryl Marks, Allyson Joyner, Vanessa Price)

HelloFresh X “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3”: From the Cubicle to the Cosmos (Ashleigh Childers)

Scott for Scotts Ad (Tiphanie Baum)

THEATRICAL PRODUCTIONS (Live Stage)

Best Makeup

“Die Frau ohne Schatten Opera” by Richard Strauss (Jeanna Parham, Melanie Birch, Denise Gutierrez, Lisa Patnoe)

“Don Giovanni” (Samantha Wiener, Brandi Strona, Nicole Rodrigues, Nathalie Eidt)

“Dr. Seuss’ How The Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical” (Robyn-Marie Rebbe, Chloe Nil Acerol, Ashley Roller, Angelina Avallone)

“Frida” (Samantha Wiener, Brandi Strona, Nicole Rodrigues, Kelso Millett)

“Madcap” – San Francisco Ballet (Maurisa Rondeau, Gerd Mairandres, Jordan Plath, Toby Mayer)

Best Hair Styling

“The Barber of Seville” (Y. Sharon Peng)

“Bolero” – San Francisco Ballet (Thomas Richards-Keyes, Ksenia Antonoff, Melissa Kallstrom, Robert Mrazik)

“Dr. Seuss’ How The Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical” (Robyn-Marie Rebbe, Chloe Nil Acerol, Elizabeth Printz, Thomas Augustine)

“Jane Austen Unscripted: Tea At Pemberley” (Laura Caponera)

“Marriage of Figaro” (Samantha Wiener, Danielle Richter, Jacki Noccerino, Morgan Sellars)

Best of Variety

Sign up for Variety’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.