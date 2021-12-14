Get epic deals on spa services at Groupon (some over 60 percent off!) — but don't get too comfortable, these savings won't last

Yahoo Life has received compensation to create this article, and receives commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Stress? What stress? (Photo: Getty)

Let's face it, shopping for family and friends is enough to make you want to spend the holidays under the covers. Otherwise it's another year of dashing through the snow for last-minute gifts, getting gift-wrap shamed over the way you tie a bow, or worse — showing up empty-handed because your gift hasn't arrived yet. But there is a solution that will bring both comfort and joy. And no wrapping paper necessary.

That's because whether you've been naughty or nice, Groupon will get you into the holiday spirit with Wellness Week — 25 percent off already-discounted self care treatments using the code SAVE — so you can reward a friend (and yourself!) with a rejuvenating day at the spa. Stressing out over presents? Not necessary. But a 60-minute facial? So necessary. Detox studio? So necessary. Infrared sauna? Definitely necessary.

But in order to relax later you better run now, because these savings won't last long!

This may be awhile. (Photo: Getty)

When you shop small, you save big

While Groupon's Wellness Week deals feature spa treatments at various chains across the country, most are local boutiques that can use your support. So by giving the gift of well-being, you can also help small businesses in your area (or wherever your recipient lives.) Living well and shopping small sounds like a win-win to us!

Some of these treatments can be as involved as acupuncture or just a one-hour soothing facial. Or, if someone has been dropping hints about trying eyelash extensions or getting a trendy haircut (or even getting hair removal for vacation), there's no time like the present to let them know you've been listening. From blowouts to threading, there are thousands of local businesses whose business is beauty and relaxation. Here are a few can't-miss bargains we spied across the country.

King Spa is a unique Korean-inspired spa located in Chantilly, VA (also in New Jersey and Chicago) that offers ancient Asian treatments to relieve stress from the body and mind. And if you want to visit for the first time and see what it's like, use code SAVE at checkout to get an additional 25 percent off general admission (that makes it just $22.50 for weekdays and $30 for weekends and holidays).

In Phoenix, Hello Sugar is offering a Brazilian wax for $30 — more than half off the regular price — plus Groupon's additional 25 percent savings for Wellness Week.

Know someone in Chicago? Someone who may have mentioned lipo? LightRx is offering four to eight laser lipo treatments — all for under $200 (or over 80 percent off)! And with 25 percent off on top of that, it's impossible to pass up. Also, Chicago's Float Sixty River North, whose floatation sessions induce a state of deep relaxation in a sensory-reduced environment, is offering one 60-minute session for $60, and two for $125, plus the additional 25 percent off!

Meanwhile, in Columbia, SC, Natural Being Holistic Wellness Spa & Center is offering two infrared body wraps for only $54 (with 25 percent off).

Double your pleasure with a spa day for you and your bestie. (Photo: Getty)

Go ahead and treat a friend — and yourself!

With discounts like these you can buy the gift of zen for you and your friend without any guilt. Walk in sluggish and leave like a goddess. And while spas are famous for their expert massages, they also cater to those who want to get fit, get nail designs that are works of art, and even get dramatic new eyebrows. (For those of us who have tragically overplucked.)

So head on over to Groupon ASAP to check out the Wellness Week deals wherever you live (or those you still need gifts for live). And don't forget about treating yourself while you're at it!

