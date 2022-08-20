A group of influencers are trapped in a deadly popularity contest in 50 Cent's new slasher, Skill House

Saw meets Black Mirror in 50 Cent's gory new horror movie — and we have the exclusive first teaser trailer for it.

In Skill House, a group of influencers wake up in a gorgeous mansion, only to discover they're actually trapped in a deranged popularity contest. Each competitor must do whatever it takes to gain as many views as possible, and whoever has the lowest number at the end of each round — you guessed it — dies.

The slasher is a critique of our current obsession with social media and everyone's desire to become an influencer. You could say it makes an, um, cutting statement about how far people are willing to go for likes, double taps, followers, and internet fame.

Skill House made headlines back in July because of how graphic its kill scenes are. According to those on set, a cameraman actually passed out during shooting. When EW reached out to get more details, producer Ryan Kavanaugh was almost too eager to share them.

"When it happened, it was nighttime, dimly lit, and we were in the middle of filming a frightening scene that involved a lot of blood," he said. "One of our camera operators literally dropped and passed out. The camera broke, an on-set medic came and tended to him, and we broke for almost an hour."

Joining 50 Cent in the cast are influencer Bryce Hall, UFC fighter Paige VanZant, actress and influencer Hannah Stocking, and actor Neal McDonough.

Horror hounds (and influencer haters) will probably love Skill House, especially for its already-notorious splatter quotient. Just how gruesome will it actually be? How many more people can it make pass out?

We'll just have to wait, as the movie doesn't have an official release date yet — but you can get a taste of the mayhem in the full teaser trailer above.

