Group hike to seek '12 Birds of Christmas' at Ox Bow park near Goshen

A northern cardinal may be among the "12 Birds of Christmas" that a hike will find Dec. 6, 2023, at Ox Bow County Park near Goshen.

GOSHEN — The Elkhart County Parks will lead a bird-seeking group challenge Dec. 6 that puts a new spin on the classic “12 Days of Christmas” carol.

A naturalist will lead a holiday-themed hike from 8 to 10 a.m. at Ox Bow County Park, 23033 County Road 45, where you’ll hear stories and lore behind the original birds from the song and then spot 12 new birds, all within the park. Along this "12 Birds of Christmas" hike, you're welcome to sing or hum with the parks’ guide.

Park admission will be waived for participants. The event is free and open to ages 8 and older. No registration is required.

For more information, call 574-535-6458 or visit elkhartcountyparks.org.

This article originally appeared on South Bend Tribune: 12 Birds of Christmas sought on hike at Ox Bow County Park