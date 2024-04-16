'Gross And Vulgar' Rob Schneider Comedy Set Reportedly Cut Short At GOP Event

Actor and comedian Rob Schneider reportedly caused a stir at a Republican event late last year with an offensive comedy set that prompted one GOP senator to walk out.

According to Politico, the former “Saturday Night Live” cast member’s performance was cut short by the host of the event, which was a holiday gala for a Republican networking group. The event organizer, the Senate Working Group, later apologized.

Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.) was so offended she walked out; a spokesperson for the senator told Politico the set was “gross and vulgar.”

The inappropriate jokes reportedly included some directed at Asian people, including one about “Korean whore-houses.”

Attendees, including more than 40 Senate chiefs of staff, received an apology via email the next day for “the entertainment at last night’s program,” Politico reported.

Schneider lashed out after the report was published Monday, and claimed he finished his entire set.

“I’m not changing my material or apologizing for my jokes to anybody. Enough with this woke bulls**t, America’s sick of it,” he told TMZ. “I did 50 minutes because that’s what I was paid to do. Nobody removed me from stage, somebody waved to me at the 50 minute mark.”

The comedian has expressed increasingly extreme views over the years, including anti-vaccine sentiments.

Last year, he came out in support of independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr., and released a stand-up special on Fox Nation called “Rob Schneider: Woke Up in America,” which includes transphobic and misogynistic quips, according to Rolling Stone.