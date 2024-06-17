Grizzly Bear Seen Chasing Down Moose in Wild Montana Video

A wildlife biologist and podcast host had an extremely close and personal run-in with the apparent brutality of nature while attempting to catch a moose on video in a campground in Montana. And what transpired was an incredible moment that he'll likely not soon forget, as a grizzly bear emerged seemingly out of nowhere and chased the moose off into the distance.

Wes Larson co-hosts the Tooth and Claw Podcast, which tells "true stories of the most extreme wild animal attacks ever documented." According to the podcast's description, each episode takes listeners over details of animals attacks, and explains how these kinds of dangerous encounters can be avoided, while learning "a new appreciation for the wild things of the world."

Suffice to say, Larson must have a new appreciation for the wild things of the world after catching the encounter on video. And perhaps he's lucky to have been in his vehicle at the time, lest he have found himself a subject of his very own podcast.

"On Tuesday I went to an empty campground in Montana because it was the location of a fatal grizzly attack we covered on Tooth and Claw," he captioned the video, which he posted to social media early Sunday. "I saw a moose in the campground and went to take a short video of it ... It ended up being a better video than I expected."

In the short, 23-second clip, Larson filmed the majestic creature though the windshield of his car. Then, all of a sudden, the moose's head turned, just before the bear came crashing out from the trees and chased the moose right past his car.

After a brief shuffle, Larson opened the car window just in time to capture the bear in hot pursuit, chasing the moose down the road until it went around a curve and out of sight. In just over a day, the video has been viewed nearly five million times.

As the video went viral, some people pointed out that perhaps the moose and bear were fleeing from a larger threat. "Did you stick around to see what they were both running from?" asked one user, whole another quipped, "Your mistake was turning to watch them run away, and not wondering what the f--k sake's a bear *and* a moose [were running] away from."

But given that Larson survived to not only document the tale, but post to social media, we have a good feeling that he escaped the ordeal unharmed.