Grimes Spoke Out About Elon Musk's "Dangerous" Plan To Remove The Block Feature From X
Grimes doesn't seem to agree with Elon Musk's plans to remove the block feature from X.
After the tech mogul announced his intentions to remove the option from the platform, Grimes took to her account to share her thoughts.
"Blocking should be allowed," she wrote, saying it would be "dangerous" to remove "for anyone who deals with stalkers."
Grimes said she previously had a personal experience with a stalker and shared how much of a relief it was when she was able to block them.
"I once had a stalker who sent me unhinged messages on a bunch of platforms, where I blocked him," she explained. "But Reddit didn't allow blocking. I could mute him, but that just made his messages invisible to me. And sometimes he was like, 'I'm coming to find you," so I couldn't afford that."
So far, Elon hasn't publicly responded to her post, but it comes a day after he announced that "block is going to be deleted as a 'feature,' except for DMs." Elon didn't share when it would go into effect; however, a note was added to his tweet that said if Elon did remove the ability to block users, "X would be in violation of the policies of the App Store as well as the Google Play Store. Potentially, this could lead to X being removed from these platforms. There are no such policies for the web-app however."
