Grimes Says She Loves Elon Musk, a "Super-Interesting" Person, for "Some Reason"

2018 was a year filled with new and increasingly unlikely celebrity relationships. Perhaps most bizarre of these pairings was that of Grimes and Elon Musk, who made their debut as a couple at the Met Gala in May after striking up a repartée on Twitter. Only a few weeks later, they became wrapped up in an equally bizarre controversy involving Azealia Banks, after which they unfollowed each other on social media and seemingly put an end to their meme-y relationship. Or so we thought.

In fact, however, that August 2018 unfollowing marked only a hiatus for the couple, or perhaps a red herring; in a new profile by WSJ magazine, Grimes confirmed that she and the tech exec are still happily together — despite the fact that when Musk is brought up in the interview, the musician almost "collapsed" and let out a dramatic groan. "Don't tell him I groaned just now," she said. "I groaned out of, I don't know, feminism. I mean, he's a super-interesting goddamn person."

As for all the attention that's been paid to their improbable pairing, and to their news-making interactions on Twitter, "I was simply unprepared," Grimes said. "I've just been wallowing in indie music for, like, a decade. I just thought I could keep going along in my funny little way, and then you casually respond to someone in a tweet and it's on Fox News, and you're like, 'Ugh,' you know? That was a very disturbing moment."

She said that experience — specifically, when she jumped into a discussion of Musk's views on his Tesla employees planning to unionize, stirring up yet another controversy — taught her to "watch who I fucking retweet." She explained, "People, friends, keep being like, 'You shouldn’t have to change!' But you know what? The world is a bitch. Accept the world. Instead of wishing it was different, figure out what you gotta do and do it...And look, I love him, he's great. There's got to be some reason. I just think — I wish — yeah. It doesn’t matter. Cool." Cool!

For his part, Musk told WSJ, via email, "I love [her] wild fae artistic creativity and hyper intense work ethic." ("Fae," according to the internet, is a shortening of the ye-olde-tyme spelling of "fairy.")

Another update on Grimes's life: She no longer wants to be called Grimes. "I think I'll kill 'Grimes' soon," she said. "It will be a public execution followed by — by something else. I shouldn't say yet." In the meantime, the artist born as Claire Elise Boucher is currently going by c — yes, lowercase and italicized — until she unveils her next persona.

