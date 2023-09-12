Grimes says Elon Musk was ‘clueless’ about why she was upset by C-section photo

Elon Musk was apparently unable to work out why his former partner, Canadian artist Grimes, was upset at him sending a photo of her having a C-section to her family.

The SpaceX founder is the subject of a new biography by US journalist Walter Isaacson, who spoke with Grimes and several other figures close to Musk while writing the book, which chronicles the life of the controversial billionaire.

Through interviews with Musk’s family members, including Musk’s estranged father, his former wives Tallulah Riley and Justine Musk, as well as ex-girlfriend Grimes, Isaacson stitches together the portrait of a “mercurial ‘man-child’”, according to one review by The New York Times.

Grimes – who dated the Tesla billionaire from 2018 until 2022 – told the renowned biographer that Musk photographed her as she was undergoing a C-section to deliver their son X Æ A-Xii, known simply as X, now three.

Musk then sent the photo to Grimes’s father and brothers, the 28-year-old musician claimed, according to a report by People.

“[Musk] was just clueless about why I’d be upset,” she added.

So far, the book has also revealed Musk and Grimes secretly welcomed a third child, in addition to X and their 22-month-old daughter Exa Dark Sideræl. However, it was not immediately clear when their second son, named Techno Mechanicus or “Tau”, was born.

In the biography, Isaacson also writes that the tech mogul’s brother Kimbal Musk and his friends “hated” ex-girlfriend and actor Amber Heard so intensely, it “made their distaste for Justine [Musk’s first wife] pale”.

“It’s really sad that he falls in love with these people who are really mean to him,” Kimbal said, in an excerpt from the book published by The Times. “They’re beautiful, no question, but they have a very dark side and Elon knows they are toxic.”

Grimes, whose real name is Claire Boucher, also said Musk is attracted to “chaotic evil”, while discussing his relationship with Heard.

“My Dungeons & Dragons alignment would be chaotic good. Whereas Amber’s is probably chaotic evil,” the Canadian singer explained, referring to her and Musk’s shared love for the fantasy game.

“He’s attracted to chaotic evil. It’s about his father [Errol] and what he grew up with, and he is quick to fall back into being treated badly. He associates love with being mean or abusive. There’s an Errol-Amber through line.

The Tesla CEO briefly dated the Aquaman actor from January 2017, amid her divorce from Johnny Depp, until August 2017 when Heard announced they have broken up in an Instagram post.

She wrote: “Although we have broken up, Elon and I care deeply for one another and remain close. Thank you for the continued support, respect, and privacy during these difficult, very human times.”

The Independent has contacted Heard’s representatives for comment.