Grimes Reveals She Was Hospitalized for a 'Panic Attack' After SNL Appearance: 'Quite Scary'

Gabrielle Chung
·2 min read
Grimes is opening up about a "scary" panic attack that led to a recent hospitalization.

On Tuesday, the "Delete Forever" singer, 33, revealed that she suffered a panic attack shortly after making a guest appearance on Saturday Night Live over the weekend.

Sharing backstage photos of herself posting with Miley Cyrus, who was the musical guest on Saturday's episode, Grimes (born Claire Boucher) wrote on her Instagram, "Forgot to post these cuz I somehow caused myself to have a panic attack and went to the hospital yesterday which tbh was quite scary and I suppose it's a good time to start therapy 😑😑😑."

"But nonetheless - wowwwww @mileycyrus is good live and so chill!" she continued.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by ☘︎𝔊𝔯𝔦𝔪𝔢𝔰࿎ (@grimes)

RELATED: Elon Musk Shares Rare Family Photo of Grimes and Their Son in His New Texas City Called 'Starbase'

Grimes, who had portrayed Princess Peach in a Super Mario-themed sketch, went on to rave about boyfriend Elon Musk's hosting debut on the sketch variety show.

&#39;Captain Marvel&#39; Film Premiere, Arrivals, El Capitan Theatre, Los Angeles, USA - 04 Mar 2019
'Captain Marvel' Film Premiere, Arrivals, El Capitan Theatre, Los Angeles, USA - 04 Mar 2019

Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock Grimes

"So grateful to the SNL team for being so kind and letting me sneak in as princess peach," she wrote, adding, "so proud of my beautiful E (which I know will upset the grimes fans so I apologize in advance) but he killed it."

Grimes and Musk, 49, made their debut as a couple at the 2018 Met Gala. The pair welcomed son X AE A-Xii on May 4, 2020.

Elon Musk, Grimes, and X &#xc6; A-Xii
Elon Musk, Grimes, and X Æ A-Xii

Elon Musk/Twitter Grimes and Elon Musk with their son X AE A-Xii

RELATED: Elon Musk Corrects Grimes' Explanation of Their Son's Name – and the New Mom Is Not Impressed

Musk referenced their 12-month-old child's unique moniker during the Saturday's SNL episode, joking in his monologue that it's pronounced like a "cat running across the keyboard."

Last fall, Grimes revealed that their son already has a passion for "radical art."

"I've watched Apocalypse Now and stuff with my baby," she said during an interview with The New York Times.

"He's into radical art," the songstress added. "Like, he just actually is, and I don't think it's problematic to engage with them on that level."

