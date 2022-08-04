'Grey's Anatomy' star Ellen Pompeo to appear in only 8 episodes of the upcoming season
'Grey's Anatomy' star Ellen Pompeo to appear in only 8 episodes of the upcoming season
'Grey's Anatomy' star Ellen Pompeo to appear in only 8 episodes of the upcoming season
HOUSTON (Reuters) -Occidental Petroleum Corp plans to use the bonanza from high oil and gas prices to accelerate debt payments and cash distribution to shareholders but will not raise oil production, Chief Executive Vicki Hollub said on Wednesday. White House officials have been urging oil producers to invest in more oil production to bring fuel prices down to consumers. Occidental on Tuesday posted higher than expected earnings in the second quarter, but cut its 2022 output outlook for the main unconventional basin in the United States, knocking its shares down more than 6% to close at $60.99.
The oil and gas independent has delivered a bonanza to Berkshire Hathaway, but other investors might find better value elsewhere.
The 1,437-pound shark is 60 miles off Myrtle Beach.
NBCSeth Meyers returned to Late Night this Wednesday after taking a week off to recover from his second bout of COVID. And while he couldn’t cover everything he missed while he was away, he was not going to let the opportunity go by to make some brutal jokes about a photo of Donald Trump looking a little worse for wear during his recent Saudi-sponsored golf tournament.In the middle of an unrelated bit about Trump’s double “ERIC” endorsement in Missouri’s GOP Senate primary, Meyers noted that bot
On 'America's Got Talent' season 17, 'AGT' judges Simon Cowell, Sofia Vergara, Heidi Klum and Howie Mandel introduced a twist before the live shows.
Tatiana Maslany will now “She-Hulk out” every Thursday, it was announced today ahead of Disney+’s appearance at the Television Critics Association summer press tour. The news comes a little over a year after Disney+ switched its default release day for new episodes from Fridays to Wednesdays. She-Hulk: Attorney at Law as a result will now […]
Jennifer Lopez bared it all for her 53rd birthday to announce the release of JLo Body in addition to her skincare line.
The monarch had a strong opinion about the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's newly renovated kitchen!
The CNN image for the past few years has been embodied by passionate on-air personalities like Don Lemon or Brianna Keilar. These days, it might best be symbolized by beat reporters like Jamie Gangel or Kaitlan Collins. Gone in recent weeks (for the most part) are what had become the network’s signature red-versus-blue showdowns between […]
Selena Gomez is embracing her "real stomach" on TikTok and fans can't get enough.
Osbourne and actors Jason Mewes and Jamie Kennedy investigate paranormal activity in Utah in an upcoming special.
“I swear to God, I f—ing saw a skinwalker, and we got it on f—ing tape, dude!” the paranormal investigator says in new discovery+ "Night of Terror" special
Gomez looked radiant while sporting a one-piece swimsuit from her collaboration with La'Mariette in a video posted to TikTok Wednesday
Only Cher would insult David Letterman to his face.View Entire Post ›
"This is a game changer!!!" Kim Kardashian said of a laser treatment she received to tighten her stomach
Turlington and husband Ed Burns enjoyed a night out with their kids, Finn and Grace
Jessalynn Siwa pointed to Candace Cameron Bure's Instagram Bible verse in a dig at what defines good morals and "real, genuine kindness"
No show that chronicles life as the devil’s spawn should be G-rated, amiright? That’s one of the unique characteristics of Little Demon, FX’s upcoming animated show about a mother named Laura (voiced by Aubrey Plaza) whose antichrist daughter Chrissy (Lucy DeVito) is quite literally the daughter of Satan (Danny DeVito). Among other shenanigans, the comedy […]
In her latest Instagram post shared on Tuesday, Khloé Kardashian rocks a beach-ready design from her company Good American
Angelina Jolie announced on Instagram that her oldest daughter Zahara is off to Spelman College this fall—and now, footage has emerged of Jolie celebrating the news with Zahara and other Los Angeles-area Spelman and Morehouse College student-bound families.