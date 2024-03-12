'Grey's Anatomy' returns for 20th season. Premiere date, time and where to watch

Page your person and scrub in for a new "Grey's Anatomy."

The longest-running primetime medical drama returns for its 20th season on Thursday night.

The series about the relationships and inner workings of a Seattle teaching hospital wrapped up season 19 on May 18. The nearly year-long delay of season 20 was largely due to the writers and actors guild strikes that halted Hollywood production for several months.

With over 400 episodes, the story has long centered around Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo), the troubled daughter of a well-renowned surgeon, and her career from an intern to chief of surgery. In the next season, Meredith returns to Grey-Sloan Memorial Hospital after moving to Boston.

When does Grey's Anatomy premiere?

"Grey's Anatomy" season 20 returns on Thursday, March 14, 2024, at 9 p.m. ET.

How to watch 'Grey's Anatomy'

The season 20 premiere of "Grey's Anatomy" will air on ABC. Fans can also watch the episode with a Hulu subscription on Friday.

Hulu recently added every episode of the Emmy-winning series last week. Netflix, which also features the first 19 seasons, will not host new episodes until after the new season wraps up.

'9-1-1' Season 7: Premiere date, time, cast, channel, where to watch new episodes

How many episodes of season 20 will there be?

Season 20 of "Grey's Anatomy" will only have 10 episodes due to the dual Hollywood strikes last year. The medical drama typically premieres new seasons in the fall and concludes in the spring.

The fourth season, which concluded in May 2008, also had a shortened number of episodes, just 17, due to the 2007–08 Writers Guild of America strike.

Jessica Capshaw returns as Arizona Robins

Longtime fans of the series love to be rewarded with nostalgia and returning characters. For the 20th season, the series has brought back beloved pediatric and fetal surgeon Dr. Arizona Robbins (Jessica Capshaw).

Chapsaw announced her exit in 2018 and her last appearance was on season 14 finale, where her character left to New York to be reunite with her daughter and ex-wife, Dr. Callie Torres (Sara Ramirez).

The new season will also bring back Alex Landi as Dr. Nico Kim, a former love interest of Dr. Levi Schmitt (Jake Borelli), and introduce a new character played by "White Collar" star Natalie Morales and "DMZ" star Freddy Miyares.

Is Meredith Grey back on Grey's Anatomy?

In August 2022, Pompeo announced she would only appear in eight episodes of season 19 while continuing to serve as an executive produce and offer voiceover narrations for future episodes. However, the trailer for the new season shows the star has returned.

Meredith Grey will appear in at least four episodes of the new season, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 'Grey's Anatomy' is back: How to watch the season 20 premiere