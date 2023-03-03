Grey's Anatomy alum Isaiah Washington retires from acting before starting a GoFundMe for his next movie project

Isaiah Washington, the actor best known for his portrayal of Dr. Preston Burke on Grey's Anatomy, has announced his retirement from the entertainment industry.

On Feb. 28, Washington tweeted, "It is with a heavy heart and a sense of relief that I am announcing my early retirement from the entertainment industry today. Those who have been Following/Witnessing my journey here on Twatter since 2011 all know that I have fought the good fight, but it seems that the haters, provocateurs and the Useful Idiots have won."

Washington made headlines back in 2007 when he was fired from Grey's after he allegedly called his costar T.R. Knight a homophobic slur. Even as recently as 2020, Washington reignited his feud with former costar Katherine Heigl about what went down on the Grey's set.

Isaiah Washington attends "Behind The Movement" Red Carpet Event at Cinemark Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza 15 on February 9, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.

Robin L Marshall/Getty Images Isaiah Washington

Drama aside, Washington continued to work on shows like The 100, P-Valley, even returning for a season 10 episode of Grey's. Most recently, he played Bass Reeves in the film Corsicana, which it seems he's now declaring will be his last.

Washington's tweet continues, "I'm no longer interested in the back and forth regarding a 'color construct' that keeps us human beings divided nor am I interested in politics or anything vitriolic. I will be traveling this great country before it falls into Socialism and then Communism. Until then, know that this Frederick Douglass Conservative will keep his powder dry and loves you all! I am truly grateful for your support over the years. It looks like CORSICANA #CorsicanaMovie may be the last time you see me as an Actor born here in America. Just know that I will be posting a few pictures of my retirement shenanigans here and there, but until then. Be safe out there. Your loved ones love you and need you. SALUTE!"

However, after seeing the response to his retirement, it seems Washington might have changed his mind. The actor tweeted a GoFundMe page on March 1 titled "Bass Reeves Movie Project 2023." On the page, the actor writers, "After seeing the incredible positive response to my recent announcement of retirement from the entertainment industry on social media, it became clear that I have been operating outside of the traditional Hollywood system successfully for the last 15 years. So, why stop now with over 5 million views and counting with my February 28, 2023 Twitter post? It seems that if I received just $1.00 from 5 million people, then I will have more than enough capital to continue to independently produce my own Bass Reeves movie project for a Fall 2023 shooting schedule in Arkansas and Oklahoma."

Story continues

As of press time, the project has raised $9,254 of its $1 million goal with 249 donations.

It seems that, should Washington raise enough money, he'd be willing to once again step into the shoes of Bass Reeves. So perhaps he isn't done acting after all?

