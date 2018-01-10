Greta Gerwig Says She 'Will Not Work' for Woody Allen Again After Sexual Misconduct Allegations

Greta Gerwig Says She 'Will Not Work' for Woody Allen Again

Greta Gerwig has vowed not to work with Woody Allen again – something many stars have avoided taking a definitive position on.

The Lady Bird writer and director, 34, spoke out about working with Allen, 82, and the controversy surrounding him after decades of sexual misconduct allegations in a The New York Times op-ed on Tuesday.

When the Times asked Gerwig and screenwriter Aaron Sorkin if Kevin Spacey, Roman Polanski or Allen would ever work again, Gerwig directed her answer to Allen, who she worked with on 2012’s To Rome With Love.

“I would like to speak specifically to the Woody Allen question which I have been asked about a couple of times recently, as I worked for him on a film that came out in 2012,” the Golden Globe winner said. “It is something that I take very seriously and have been thinking deeply about, and it has taken me time to gather my thoughts and say what I mean to say.”

She continued, “I can only speak for myself and what I’ve come to is this: If I had known then what I know now, I would not have acted in the film. I have not worked for him again, and I will not work for him again.”

Gerwig said she didn’t come to the decision lightly, revealing she deeply analyzed the allegations surrounding the director.

“Dylan Farrow’s two different pieces made me realize that I increased another woman’s pain, and I was heartbroken by that realization,” she said. “I grew up on his movies, and they have informed me as an artist, and I cannot change that fact now, but I can make different decisions moving forward.”

Greta, thank you for your voice. Thank you for your words. Please know they are deeply felt and appreciated. https://t.co/q7dV2yAFwH — Dylan Farrow (@realdylanfarrow)

January 10, 2018

Farrow, Allen’s daughter, responded to Gerwig’s statement on Twitter, writing, “Greta, thank you for your voice. Thank you for your words. Please know they are deeply felt and appreciated.”

Gerwig recently tried to side-step a question about working with Allen in the press room at the Golden Globe Awards on Sunday night.

When asked if she regretted working with Allen on the 2012 film To Rome with Love, Gerwig said, “It’s something that I’ve thought deeply about.”

