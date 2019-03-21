Greta Gerwig and Boyfriend Noah Baumbach Welcome First Child Together

Greta Gerwig is a mom!

The 35-year-old actress, director and screenwriter has welcomed her first child with longtime boyfriend Noah Baumbach, a rep for Gerwig confirms to ET. The pair have been dating since 2011.

Gerwig and Baumbach met as colleagues. She starred in his 2010 film, Greenberg, starring Ben Stiller, afterwhich they started dating. The Lady Bird director confessed to The New Yorker in 2013 that she was in a relationship with someone else when filming started on the movie, but called it off when she realized her feelings for Baumach.

The two collaborated several more times, in 2012's Frances Ha and 2015's Mistress America. Gerwig told ET in 2016 that her frequent team ups with Baumbach weren't accidental.

"I really choose movies based on filmmakers more than anything else," she said.

ET's chat with the multi-hyphenate came as she had just finished her work on Lady Bird, which was semi-inspired by her own adolescent years and relationship with her mom.

"I really have always wanted to be a director, but I always had a feeling that I needed to learn more, get a little bit better or apprentice a bit longer,” she said, revealing she changed her mind once she finished the script. "I thought, 'You’re never going to know enough. You’re never going to be ready enough. And at some point, you’re just going to have to jump.'"

Gerwig has since re-teamed with Lady Bird star Saoirse Ronan on the upcoming Little Women, which will also star Emma Watson, Florence Pugh, Eliza Scanlen, Timothée Chalamet, Laura Dern, Bob Odenkirk, James Norton, Chris Cooper and Meryl Streep.

