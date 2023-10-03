Gregg Araki’s Sexy and Psychedelic Gen X Classic ‘Nowhere’ Is Now Uncut in 4K — Watch the Trailer

The latest cult classic to get a 4K re-release is Gregg Araki’s 1997 Gen X trip “Nowhere,” courtesy of Strand Releasing. An apocalyptic dive into a world of teens more hedonistic and revelry-making than the scary wake-up call of Araki’s “The Doom Generation” two years prior, the perverse L.A.-set “Nowhere” has a killer soundtrack including Radiohead, Slowdive, Hole, Sonic Youth, Massive Attack, Portishead, Nine Inch Nails, The Jesus and Mary Chain, and much more to add to the teenage moodiness. Strand is currently touring the restored (and uncut) film nationwide starting Friday, October 6, and IndieWire shares the exclusive new trailer below.

The cast is led by James Duval, Rachel True, Nathan Bexton, Chiara Mastroianni, Debi Mazar, Kathleen Robertson, Christina Applegate, Ryan Phillippe, Heather Graham, and Mena Suvari, with appearances from Denise Richards, Shannen Doherty, Rose McGowan, and John Ritter. The final film in Araki’s “Teen Apocalypse” trilogy, “Nowhere” is like “Beverly Hills 90210” on acid, following the intersecting lives of Dark Smith (Duval), his girlfriend (True), and her lesbian girlfriend (Robertson) as they plan a massive party — which of course turns into something more surreal and horrifying involving drug trips and alien abductions.

“Due to circumstances beyond my control, ‘Nowhere’ was never properly distributed on DVD in the U.S. — just VHS (!) and I guess, laserdisc (?!),” Araki said in a statement shared with IndieWire. “So, for the past 20 or so years, every time I appeared for a panel or Q&A, fans have been asking if/when ‘Nowhere’ will get a proper release. Well, I’m thrilled to say that day is finally here!”

He said that, along with Strand, he “created a brand new 4K remaster of ‘Nowhere,’ color-timed from camera original 35mm negative at Roundabout Entertainment with totally remixed sound done at Monkeyland Audio. In addition, we have also restored footage removed prior to the film’s original theatrical release. After ‘Nowhere”s world premiere at Sundance in 1997, the distributor and MPAA demanded we make cuts to ‘tone down’ several scenes or lose our ‘R’ rating. This remastered edition marks the first time the original, uncensored Director’s Cut has been available since then.”

More information on screenings of the film nationwide, with in-person appearances from Araki, is available here. Watch the new trailer below.

