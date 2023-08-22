Greg Gutfeld Says CNN Finally Criticizing Joe Biden Means They’re ‘Getting the Go-Ahead to Slowly Remove Him’ (Video)

Josh Dickey
·2 min read
220

Greg Gutfeld and “The Five” couldn’t help but notice that the words “Trump was right” recently came out of CNN anchor Jake Tapper’s mouth – and see it as part of a larger pattern.

“You know things are bad when Biden’s media minions stop covering up for Hunter,” Gutfeld said on Monday’s primetime Fox News roundtable show.

Gutfeld went through a list of items that the cable network and other left-leaning outlets are now covering through clenched teeth as the overseas business activities of Joe Biden’s son slowly come to light:

“The failed plea deal, how attorney (and now special prosecutor) David Weiss planned to let Hunter off without charges for tax evasion, that was until the whistle-blowers forced him to change his mind – Politico is reporting that Hunter’s lawyers threatened to put Papa Joe on the witness stand,” Gutfeld said, adding that The Washington Post is raising questions about Weiss’ once worked with’ ties to Biden’s late son Beau.

“Even CNN is calling his bluff,” Gutfeld continued, then threw to the clip of Tapper talking:

“I mean, Trump was right,” the CNN anchor said. “[Hunter] did make a fortune from China, and Joe Biden was wrong. I don’t know if he was lying about it, he might not have been told by a Hunter, but the blind spot is a problem.”

Gutfeld called the Tapper comments an “amazing” turn:

“Obviously CNN is getting the go-ahead to remove Biden from the presidency,” Gutfeld said, “because they never said this before and now Jake is saying it – but he offered that little get-out-of-jail-free card by saying, ‘What is this blind spot?'”

“The Five” co-host Dana Perino quipped that a “blind spot” is not a good excuse not to see a “glaring neon sign.”

“What is interesting too is that it was not just CNN, but many others took that national security letter, that 51 national-security folks signed saying that the Hunter Biden laptop was misinformation,” she said. “A lot of reporters went with that. … What would be different going into the next election? You believe that Trump was right – what would you do differently next time?”

But it was “The Five” co-host Jesse Watters who really brought the fire to Tapper’s feet: “No offense to Jake, but you cannot say that Joe Biden hat no idea that he got paid millions from China,” he said. “You flew your son to China and now he is filthy rich. You’re getting an office with his Chinese business partner – [the. name] never rang a bell? … You are better than that [Jake], but maybe you are not.”

Watch the entire exchange in the clip above.

The post Greg Gutfeld Says CNN Finally Criticizing Joe Biden Means They’re ‘Getting the Go-Ahead to Slowly Remove Him’ (Video) appeared first on TheWrap.

Recommended Stories

  • Is Hunter Biden becoming a real problem for the president?

    Do the latest developments simply represent more of the same old Hunter Biden tawdriness? Or do they mark the beginning of a new, riskier phase of the saga?

  • Swedish EV battery maker raises $1.2B to expand to North America

    Tuesday's announcement signals the first time Northvolt has shared concrete plans to build in North America. If Northvolt builds in the U.S., it'll be able to take advantage of government incentives featured in President Joe Biden's Inflation Reduction Act (IRA).

  • UFC betting: Will Erin Blanchfield's ascension continue in tough fight against Taila Santos?

    Should we bet on Blanchfield to continue her rapid trajectory toward a title shot? Or is the market now overrating her against the one of the division’s best?

  • Over 236,000 Nissan Sentra sedans recalled due to steering issue

    Nissan has issued a recall that applies to over 236,000 units of the Sentra. The affected cars are fitted with weak tie rods that can bend or break.

  • Large employers split on covering GLP-1 drugs for weight loss: Survey

    Mental health concerns could increase cost for employers, along with expensive, popular weight loss drugs, for 2024, a new survey says.

  • Meta confirms AI 'off-switch' incoming to Facebook, Instagram in Europe

    Meta has confirmed that non-personalized content feeds are incoming on Facebook and Instagram in the European Union ahead of the August 25 deadline for compliance with the bloc's rebooted digital rulebook, the Digital Services Act (DSA). Meta's move follows a similar announcement by TikTok earlier this month. The DSA requires larger platforms and search engines (so-called VLOPs and VLOSE) to provide users in the region with the ability to switch off AI-driven "personalization" -- a feature which selects and displays content based on tracking and profiling individual users.

  • Grip Security raises $41M to help enterprises manage their SaaS identity risk

    Grip Security, which provides businesses with the tools to protect their SaaS applications and describes itself as the "industry's first SaaS security control plane," today announced that it has raised a $41 million Series B funding round led by Third Point Ventures. Previous investors YL Ventures, Intel Capital and The Syndicate Group also participated in this round, which brings Grip's total funding to $66 million. Since launching in 2021, the company has sharpened its messaging a bit to focus a bit more on its capabilities to reduce SaaS identity risk, something that's top of mind for a lot of enterprises.

  • Cerby lands $17M to manage access to 'nonstandard' enterprise apps

    Bel Lepe, a former Google software engineer, tells me that it always seemed risky to him that there were apps business users needed and used, but that IT and security teams were unwilling to approve them because of their lack of support for identity standards. "Security tools have traditionally been built with only security and IT users in mind, but many apps that businesses depend on don’t support security standards," Lepe said in an email interview. Lepe tried to simply live with the problem as his career took him through various startups and organizations.

  • 2024 election: Why Americans are stuck with Biden vs. Trump for now

    Large numbers of Americans are unhappy with the idea of a Biden vs. Trump rematch, polls show, but both the Democratic and Republican parties appear to be paralyzed, unable to do anything about it. Here's why.

  • Should Biden be getting more credit for his massive climate bill?

    The president spearheaded the biggest investment in green energy in the nation's history. Most voters still don't approve of how he's handling climate change.