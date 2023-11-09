Greg Gutfeld Has Some Advice For Women Mulling Abortion

Fox News

Greg Gutfeld on Wednesday reacted to the passage of a ballot measure to enshrine abortion access in the Ohio constitution by blaming women for being too afraid to follow through with childbirth. “For most people,” he argued, abortion “is based on a fear that is greater than the actual reality.” On The Five, the male Fox News host characterized the decision to have the procedure as a “denial of transformational change.” “And if you don’t believe me, talk to somebody who had a baby and then think about how they were before they had the baby. That’s called a transformational change, right? The woman becomes a different woman than she was before, when abortion was an option. And that drives the fear.” Gutfeld’s suggestion that most abortion-seekers are simply too scared for their own good came amid several of his colleagues on the right-wing network acknowledging that GOP-backed ballot initiatives restricting or eliminating the right to choose might just be out-of-step with what Americans want.

