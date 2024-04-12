Greater Bethel Apostolic Church celebrates organist's 73 years of music

CANTON − Greater Bethel Apostolic Church, 2335 15th St. SW, will present "Celebrating the Chief Musician: Great is Thy Faithfulness," honoring organist and deacon Ernest Andrews for 73 years of service.

Events will run April 19-21.

Andrews, a Timken Co, retiree, taught himself how to play the organ when he was 9 years old.

A banquet in his honor will be held 6 p.m. on April 19 at the Holiday Inn at 4520 Everhard Road NW in Jackson Township. Tickets are $73. To place a reservation, call 330-456-0626.

The Deacon's Choir will perform in concert at 5 p.m. on April 20 at the church.

On April 21, the church will host an Ernest Andrews Official Day dedication service at 11:30 a.m.

Special guests for include David Joiner, elder Timothy Carpenter, Timothy Brown, Bishop G.L. Evans II, evangelist Jan Watkins Wood, Bishop J. Lavern Tyson, Bishop C. Shawn Tyson, evangelist Patricia Daniel, Robert Johnson and Rev. Karen Byrd.

This article originally appeared on The Repository: Canton church organist Ernest Andrews is being honored for 73 years