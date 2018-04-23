'Grease' turns 40: Carrie Fisher as Sandy, Rydell High's location, missing scenes, and more burning questions answered

There are two types of people in this world: Grease superfans, and those who know a Grease superfan.

No one can attest to that better than Grease director Randal Kleiser. “It’s opened doors all over the world for me, when people find that out about me,” said Kleiser, who made his feature-film debut with the 1978 high school musical before going on to direct other favorites like The Blue Lagoon, Flight of the Navigator, and Honey, I Blew Up the Kid. “They usually have a story or know somebody who’s a superfan. I’ve never met anyone who didn’t have someone in their life who was a fan. It’s quite extraordinary.”

As Grease turns 40 this June, and with the release of the new Grease 40th Anniversary Blu-ray, we caught up with Kleiser for answers to some burning questions about the beloved film starring John Travolta, Olivia Newton-John, and gang.

Who is Grease‘s most famous superfan?

Kleiser’s favorite fan encounter came when he met Cameron Diaz, the star of Charlie’s Angels and There’s Something About Mary, who recently announced her retirement from acting. “She met me and someone said that I directed Grease, and she got down on her hands and knees and bowed to me,” the filmmaker said. “That was the biggest one.”

Why did Grease‘s success surprise the filmmakers and studio?

Kleiser says that no one working on the film could have predicted it would become popular — slightly odd, considering the Broadway version of the play had been burning up stages since premiering in 1972 (a year after opening in Chicago in ’71). Those maintaining modest expectations included the executives at Paramount, the movie’s distributor. “The studio felt like it was going to be a teen musical that would last for the summer, and maybe have a life on video someday. It was not [predicted] to be a hit,” Kleiser said. “It had a big life before this, but the studio didn’t have a lot of faith in it at the time.”

Kleiser added that Robert Stigwood, one of Grease‘s lead producers, along with Allan Carr, was betting on another musical they were producing at the same time, Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band (1978) starring Peter Frampton and the Gibb brothers covering classic Beatles songs, to burn up the box office. “So we had two wrap parties: “Their wrap party they had mounds of caviar and shrimp and champagne. And at ours, we had hotdogs and hamburgers,” he said.

Grease went on to become the highest-grossing musical of all time. In other words, they were bigger than the Bee Gees.

What was it like working with John Travolta?

Kleiser owes his involvement in Grease in large part to Travolta, whom Kleiser had directed in the seminal 1976 television movie The Boy in the Plastic Bubble. Travolta, cast as Danny Zuko, the tough guy with a heart of gold, recommended Kleiser for the feature. (Kleiser was also seriously considered at one point to direct Travolta in 1977’s Saturday Night Fever, which first made the Welcome Back, Kotter TV actor a film star, and which was helmed by John Badham.)

“John is a very intense artist who really is a perfectionist. And he’s also an insomniac, which is a bad combination, because he would call me late at night and ask which take I printed that day,” Kleiser recalled. “I would be asleep and say, ‘What?’ But it shows in his work that he’s a perfectionist.”

Did the director worry about Olivia Newton-John’s virtually non-existent acting experience?

The English-born Australian became an international pop star in the early 1970s, but she had very little acting experience when she was tapped to play the new girl in school, Sandy. Kleiser said that was never a concern: “Not really, because when you sing a song well, it’s really acting. If you sing a song well, you break it down into beats, each line has an action, and there’s an intention. It’s just like acting. … But I was worried about her being nervous. John and I got together and worked on really making her feel comfortable and calm and able to do her best work.”

It helped that the screenwriters rewrote the role of Sandy specifically to play off Newton-John’s nationality. She was no longer Sandy Dumbrowski (the characters in the original stage version were mostly Polish kids from Chicago), but Sandy Olsson from Down Under. “She couldn’t have done it if she had to play Sandy Dumbrowski, how the character was written,” Kleiser said. “That would not have been possible for Olivia at the time. That would not have worked.”