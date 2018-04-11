This 'Grease' pop-up will let you watch the musical in Frenchy’s bedroom

Grease, the iconic John Travolta musical, turns 40 this year. To celebrate the landmark anniversary, Now TV is offering fans the chance to watch the iconic 1978 film at their own slumber party in a recreation of Frenchy’s bedroom.

Fans of the film will remember Frenchy’s bedroom as the setting of the song ‘Look at me, I’m Sandra Dee’ sang by Rizzo (Stockard Channing) and the Pink Ladies, as they mocks Sandy (Olivia Newton John) for being such a prude.

The chintzy bedroom has been recreated by UK streaming service Now TV, complete with patterned pink wallpaper, plush carpets and satin-fringed curtains, Rydell High flags and even a giant panda toy poised to paw Rizzo’s silky drawers.





Slumber party guests will be able to take their pick from a Grease inspired prop box, bursting at the seams with rollers, hair nets, jackets and much more, to transform themselves into a Pink Lady and step back to the fifties – all they’ll need to do is battle it out for the role of Sandra Dee and Rizzo.

Food and drink straight out of the fifties will be available as guests get comfy on Frenchy’s patchwork bedspread and settle down to watch the film, streamed on NOW TV.

Fans can enter the Eventbrite ballot for the chance to win free tickets to one of the seven sessions available.

WHERE: 15 Bateman Street, Soho, London, W1D 3AQ

WHEN: Various slots Thursday 10th and Friday 11th May 2018

AGES: 16+

COST: FREE

BALLOT LINK: https://nowtvgrease.eventbrite.co.uk

Grease is available to watch now on TV streaming service NOW TV with a Sky Cinema Pass, available for £9.99, contract free.

