'Grease' actor Eddie Deezen found incompetent to stand trial

Eddie Deezen in Parsippany, N.J., in 2018. (Bobby Bank / Getty Images)

Actor Eddie Deezen is reportedly not competent to stand trial for allegedly burglarizing a nursing home because of a mental disorder.

The actor, who played geeky Eugene Felsnic in the "Grease" musical films and Eddie in the 1980s sitcom " Punky Brewster," also has been transferred to the Maryland Department of Health for treatment, TMZ reported.

The Maryland resident, 65, is considered a danger to himself and others and will remain under the health department's care until the court believes he no longer poses a threat, the site said, citing the commitment order. The type of disorder was not reported.

Representatives for Deezen and the Department of Health did not immediately respond Monday to The Times' requests for comment.

The prolific voice actor, who held notable roles in the cartoons "Dexter's Laboratory" and "Kim Possible," was arrested in April and accused of trespassing at a privately owned nursing home in Allegany County, Md. Police said Deezen left items and notes at the residence. He had also previously been charged with breaking into the vehicles of his neighbors.

In September, the "WarGames" actor was arrested after allegedly becoming disorderly, resisting arrest and throwing plates, bowls and food at sheriff's deputies responding to a disturbance at a LaVale, Md., restaurant, NBC News reported.





This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.