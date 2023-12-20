Grassroots Women's Group Helps Black Girls Transition Into Adulthood

Bridges Beyond 17 Giving Circle is a grassroots group of about 20 women in the Washington D.C. area who are on a mission to help young Black women and girls successfully transition into adulthood. Founder Eshauna shares how each year the group gives away $10,000 grants to local organizations that support young people of color, including this year's partner, Black Swan Academy. Watch till the end for a huge surprise for Black Swan Academy from Wing Drone Delivery.

View comments