Grandparent's Tea at the Erie Library and other events for today

Sep. 17—Today

Grandparent's Tea: 1 p.m. Sunday, Erie Community Library, 400 Powers St., Erie. Children and their grandparent(s) or cherished elder are invited to an afternoon tea. Taste tea and treats along with making crafts, playing games and taking fun pictures in a photo booth. This tea is open to children ages 5-10. Registration required. 888-861-7323, mylibrary.evanced.info.

Benefit Concert for the Homeless: 2 p.m. Sunday, Muse Performance Space, 200 E. South Boulder Road, Lafayette. This event accepts donations that will go to community organizations looking to provide resources to people in need. The concert will feature students from CU's Thompson Jazz Program: Amruta Divekar, Nathan Burak, Maya Napolillo, Camden Johnson and Jonas Shofler. Free, museperformancespace.com.

Kids' Creative Movement Class with Anima Arts: 2 p.m. Sunday, Longmont Library, 409 Fourth Ave., Longmont. Join Mimi of Anima Arts for creative movement classes celebrating the way children experience the world: through curiosity, exploration and play. Participants will use dance, music, games, stories and props to explore themes inspired by nature, art, science and adventure; longmontcolorado.gov.

Upcoming

Pika's Sweets program: 4 p.m. Monday, Longmont Library, 409 Fourth Ave., Longmont. First through fifth graders can join once a month to create delicious confections, like cake pops and no-bake desserts. Registration is required; longmontcolorado.gov.

Album Appreciation Society: 4:30 p.m. Monday, Loveland Public Library, 300 N. Adams Ave., Loveland. If there's a universal language in this world, it's music. Join Tom every month for a deep dive into a vinyl record. Relax, listen to the music, watch the record spin and eat some good food. For teens ages 11-17; lovgov.org.

Learn the Ukulele: 6:30 p.m. Monday, Carbon Valley Regional Library, 7 Park Ave., Firestone. Grab a ukulele or borrow one of the library's and come learn how versatile the instrument can be. Free, 888-861-7323, mylibrary.evanced.info.