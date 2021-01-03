'The Grand Tour' star Jeremy Clarkson recounts battle with COVID-19 over Christmas: 'It was scary'

British television personality Jeremy Clarkson has revealed that he contracted COVID-19 shortly before Christmas. Writing in The Sunday Times, the star of The Grand Tour described the experience as "quite scary."

Clarkson woke up four days before Christmas with a constant dry cough and was subsequently diagnosed as having caught the virus. He self-isolated from his family while they stayed at "the smallest cottage in Christendom."

"I didn't feel too bad," wrote Clarkson, who is also the host of the UK version of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? "But then my breathing really did start to get labored."

In the article, Clarkson also bemoaned the fact that we still know comparatively little about the disease.

"We keep being told that we know a great deal about COVID, but what I've learned over the past 10 days is: we don't," he wrote. "We don't know how long we are infectious for. We don't know how to tackle it. We don't know what it does to us. We don't know how long the antibodies last. We don't know how easy it is to catch it twice. And we certainly don't know if any of the vaccines will work long-term. I don't even know if I'm better now. Seriously, I have absolutely no idea.

