'Grand Theft Auto 6' gets release date in Fall 2025

Grand Theft Auto 6 is set to release in Fall 2025, according to Take Two.

Take Two's CEO expressed confidence in Rockstar and expects a high commercial impact from the game.

Previous reports suggested delays caused by back-to-work mandates could push release to 2026.

"Grand Theft Auto 6," perhaps the most anticipated game of the last decade, finally has a release date after reports of possible delays.

Take Two Interactive, the company behind Rockstar Games — which creates "Grand Theft Auto" — announced that "GTA 6" will get a release date sometime in Fall 2025.

"We are highly confident that Rockstar Games will deliver an unparalleled entertainment experience, and our expectations for the commercial impact of the title continue to increase," Take Two CEO Strauss Zelnick told analysts during an earnings call on Thursday, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Fans have shown monumental enthusiasm as hype builds for the game's release. In February, old "Grant Theft Auto" games soared to the top of Netflix's gaming platform as news began to surface about "GTA 6." Footage of the new game was also leaked online in 2022 after a teen hacker in the UK hacked into Rockstar games.

News of the 2025 release was greeted with disappointment by the market. Shares of Take Two were down in post-market trading. But a 2025 release is actually sooner than some in the industry had expected.

Previous reports of delays at Take Two suggested that back-to-work mandates were slowing the development of "GTA 6" and could push its release all the way into 2026.

When asked about a more specific release date, Zelnick said, "I think we're going to leave it there for now," according to Variety. "That announcement will come from Rockstar and be consistent with the way they are marketing the title."

