Grand Forks high schools' Class of '03 alums to perform 'Reunion in Song' concert at Fire Hall Theatre

Dec. 27—GRAND FORKS — Maura Ferguson and Chase Burkhart, members of the Class of 2003 of Red River and Grand Forks Central high schools, respectively, will perform a "Reunion in Song" concert at 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 28, at the Fire Hall Theatre, 412 Second Ave. N.

Several other members of their respective classes will join them for the event, Ferguson said. A $10 donation is suggested. Proceeds will benefit the Greater Grand Forks Community Theatre.

The concert will feature eclectic songs from the stage to the coffeehouse.

"We are really looking forward to singing together again after all these years," said Ferguson, of Grand Forks. She calls the occasion, intended for all ages, "a concert event 20 years in the making."

Burkhart and Ferguson spent many years together, performing in numerous productions growing up in Grand Forks.

"We were in SPA (Summer Performing Arts) together and were cast in leads together in three shows during our time (in SPA)," Ferguson said. Those shows were "The Boyfriend," she played Madame Dubonnet to his Percy; "The Wiz," Dorothy and The Tin Man; and "Brigadoon," Fiona and Tommy.

Burkhart, a music teacher, lives with his wife, Molly, and son, William, in St. Peter, Minnesota.

"Both Chase and I have invited our spouses to perform (with us) as well," said Ferguson, a social worker with the Grand Forks Head Start program. Her husband, John Ferguson, and their children, Jonas and Mairi Ferguson, also will be performing.

Among other performers at Thursday's concert are "some who are still performing on a regular basis and some who haven't been on stage in quite some time," Ferguson said.

The performers include Joshua Fischer, Evan Montgomery, Molly Stoltz, Chris Berg, Desiree Murphy and Matt Murphy.

Burkhart, a music director, performer and creative music professional, directs choirs at Twin Oaks School in Prior Lake, Minnesota, and leads the music for contemporary worship services at Prairie Lutheran Church in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

He maintains a part-time performance schedule, gigging as the solo singer-guitarist for various public and private events.

Growing up in Grand Forks, he was very active in theater productions of Grand Forks Central and SPA from 1998 to 2003, he said. He also performed on stage with Fire Hall Theatre, Crimson Creek Players and Frost Fire Summer Theater. He earned bachelor's and master's degrees in vocal music education at NDSU.

He moved to southern Minnesota in 2013 and taught in public schools in Minneapolis, Mankato and Tri-City United, a school district serving the Le Center area.

Burkhart has performed at a variety of public and private events over the years, most notably with the VocalEssence "Ensemble Singers," which included performances at the 2014 World Choral Symposium, Prairie Home Companion with Garrison Keiller, and backing up The Rolling Stones for their final encore song at TCF Bank Stadium in 2015 in Minneapolis.

In addition to his own songs, Burkhart has composed and/or performed guitar music for original stage productions at the Minnesota Fringe Festival, a performing arts festival, and Open Eye Figure Theater, in Minneapolis.