Grammy-winning singer adds 'The Masked Singer' to his list of accolades

Tonight's the night: The last disguises came off on the finale of The Masked Singer.

It was another night of big reveals for The Masked Singer on Wednesday, only this time one of those hidden celebrities went home a winner.

Season 10 of the hit Fox celebrity singing competition show came to a close with a two-hour episode that saw the four remaining celebrity contestants — Cow, Donut, Gazelle and Sea Queen — perform new songs before the audience and panel voted, ultimately sending two finalists to the Battle Royale to determine the winner.

So here’s a look at how the unmaskings went and who will be proudly displaying the Golden Mask trophy in their living room.

The first two reveals

After performing “Rescue Me” by Fontella Bass, Sea Queen was the first contestant eliminated during the finale. And after everyone in the room — including judges Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy-Wahlberg, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke — guessed that it was singer Macy Gray… everyone was right. It was Gray.

The second to be eliminated was Gazelle, who sang “Chasing Cars” by Snow Patrol. Judge guesses for her included Ashley Tisdale, Constance Wu and Gina Rodriguez. But instead, it turned out to be “Pretty Little Liars” star Janel Parrish.

The final two reveals

Donut, who sang Joe Cocker’s “You Are So Beautiful” and “Drift Away” by Dobie Gray, was the Season 10 runner-up. Judge guesses were Tom Jones, Engelbert Humperdinck and John Schneider. And sure enough, McCarthy-Wahlberg was right with her guess of “The Dukes of Hazzard” star John Schneider.

That meant the big winner for season 10 was Cow, who sang “Rhythm Nation” by Janet Jackson and “Take a Bow” by Rihanna. Usher and Billy Porter were two of the judge guesses while Ne-Yo was the other from both Thicke and Scherzinger. And they got it right: Grammy-winning singer/songwriter Ne-Yo is winner of The Masked Singer.

The Masked Singer airs on Fox, and is available for streaming on Hulu.