Grammy-winning producer 'Detail' charged with rape, sexual assault

Music producer Noel Fisher, known professionally as “Detail,” has been arrested on rape and sexual assault charges. Fisher won a Grammy in 2014 for co-writing Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s hit “Drunk in Love.” He has also worked with superstar artists like Drake, Jennifer Lopez and Lil Wayne.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced on Thursday Fisher, 41, has been charged with forcibly raping five women and sexually assaulting another woman dating back to 2010. He has been charged with 11 counts of forcible rape, three counts of assault by means of force likely to produce great bodily injury, and two counts each of forcible oral copulation, sodomy by use of force and false imprisonment by violence.

If convicted as charged, the producer faces a possible maximum sentence of 225 years to life in state prison.

Yahoo Entertainment reached out to Fisher’s attorney, Irwin Mark Bledstein, who said, “I have not had an opportunity to speak to him or look at the charges. I am quite certain he will enter a not guilty plea and contest to the fullest all of these allegations.”

The accusers range in age from 18 to 31 at the time of the alleged assaults.

Fisher allegedly sexually assaulted a woman in October 2010. He is accused of forcibly raping a woman in May 2015 and forcibly raping another victim several times between 2015 and 2017. In 2017, he allegedly raped two women on separate occasions. He is accused of raping another woman twice in 2018. Most of the incidents allegedly occurred at his home, the prosecutor said.

The case remains under investigation by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, Special Victims Bureau. The sheriff's department believes there may be more victims, and urge them to come forward.

Fisher was arrested on Wednesday and inmate records show he’s being held on bail of $6.3 million. An arraignment has been scheduled for Friday.

Fisher made a name for himself in the 2000’s. One of his first mainstream hits was Ray J’s 2007 single “Sexy Can I,” which he produced and co-wrote. He’s also known for working on songs like Lil Wayne’s “How to Love,” Wiz Khalifa’s “We Dem Boyz” and Jennifer Lopez’s “I Luh Ya Papi.”

Misconduct allegations have plagued Fisher for years. Singer Jessie Reyez accused Fisher of sexual misconduct in 2018, while Bebe Rexha and Tinashe accused him of inappropriate behavior. The women came forward in support of two different female artists who claimed they were physically and sexually abused.

