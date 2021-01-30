Grammy-Nominated Producer SOPHIE Dies at 34 Following ‘Terrible Accident’

SOPHIE, an avant-garde pop producer and musician, has died at age 34.

"Tragically our beautiful Sophie passed away this morning after a terrible accident," record labels Transgressive and Future Classic wrote in a statement shared on social media Saturday morning.

"True to her spirituality she had climbed up to watch the full moon and accidentally slipped and fell," the statement continued. "She will always be here with us. The family thank everyone for their love and support and request privacy at this devastating time."

A rep for the musician confirmed to The Guardian that SOPHIE died around 4:00 a.m. at home in Athens, Greece.

SOPHIE released debut single "Nothing More to Say" in 2013, and rose to prominence after releasing follow-up singles "Bipp" and "Lemonade."

The musician's critically-acclaimed debut album, Oil of Every PEarl's Un-Insides, was released in 2018. The album was nominated for best dance/electronic album at the 61st Annual Grammy Awards.

SOPHIE also worked with Madonna, co-writing the 2015 song "Bitch I'm Madonna," and collaborated with Charli XCX, Kim Petras and more.

The artist, who was transgender, also opened up about gender identity, during a 2018 interview with Paper Magazine.

"Transness is taking control to bring your body more in line with your soul and spirit so the two aren't fighting against each other and struggling to survive," SOPHIE said. " It means you're not a mother or a father — you're an individual who's looking at the world and feeling the world. And it's somehow more human and universal, I feel."

"Heartbreaking news. The world has lost an angel," wrote singer Sam Smith. "A true visionary and icon of our generation. Your light will continue to inspire so many for generations to come. Thinking of Sophie's family and friends at this hard time."

"Sophie is incredible. Her music is the soundtrack to some of my fondest moments and her impact on the world is apparent," RuPaul's Drag Race season 10 winner Aquaria wrote in another tribute. "Sophie's immense talent, influence, and existence will never be forgotten. Thank you for everything."

#RestInPower SOPHIE! You were one of the most innovative, dynamic, and warm persons I had the pleasure of working with at 2019 ⁦@southbankcentre⁩ pic.twitter.com/uzsv0EAWxx — Nile Rodgers (@nilerodgers) January 30, 2021

I’m heartbroken.

Thank you Sophie Rest In Power!

You will always be remembered as a true game changer, powerful presence and an incredibly original producer ! Your music and production brought me so much joy! pic.twitter.com/VZ1v9UNSb5 — Peaches (@peaches) January 30, 2021

Groundbreaking trans music producer SOPHIE has passed away. Today, our community has lost a visionary in every sense of the word whose impact and legacy will be cherished forever.



Rest in power. pic.twitter.com/4qWanbliHr — World of Wonder (@WorldOfWonder) January 30, 2021

SOPHIE was a true inspiration, the World has lost an icon of liberation. We are devastated. Our thoughts are with SOPHIE's family and friends at this time. Rest in peace. ❤️ — Numbers. (@numbers) January 30, 2021

We lost a shining light.. at a loss for words, thank you SOPHIE. — ℵ (@nicolas___jaar) January 30, 2021

"RIP SOPHIE," added singer Rina Sawayama. "u were the sweetest - an icon and a visionary. the world and our community has lost a beautiful soul."



"Sophie was a stellar producer, a visionary, a reference. She rebelled against the narrow, normative society by being an absolute triumph, both as an artist and as a woman," wrote Chris of Christine and the Queens. "I can't believe she is gone. We need to honor and respect her memory and legacy. Cherish the pioneers."