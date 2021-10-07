Grammy-nominated comedian and actor is eliminated after leaving 'Masked Singer' judges speechless

The Baby put on quite a show on The Masked Singer Wednesday night, leaving viewers and panelists without words, like actor Ken Jeong , who stated, "Oh, man, for the first time in my life, and I mean this in a great way, I'm speechless. I have… I don't know what to say."

The Baby's performance of the Flintstones theme song was actually extremely entertaining, which is why it was surprising that he was sent crawling home to mama, when he was eliminated from the competition.

While the panelists guessed major movie stars like Michael Cane, Hugh Jackman, and Bruce Willis, it was actually actor and stand-up comedian Larry the Cable Guy , who is most recently known as the voice of "Mater" in the hugely successful Disney Pixar franchise Cars. Even host Nick Cannon stated, "Honestly, one of the most recognizable voices of our generation right here, and you fooled them all." Meanwhile, the actor shared, "That's the first time I ever really sang anything in front of anybody."

So we said goodbye to Larry the Cable Guy, formerly known as The Baby this week, but he's totally fine. It's not like he doesn't have a hugely successful Disney Pixar franchise to fall back on.