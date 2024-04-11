Grammy-nominated band adds Bellingham to international tour; tickets on sale Friday

A Grammy-nominated rock band has added a stop on its international tour and will be playing at the Mount Baker Theatre this August.

Portland-based indie rock band The Decemberists is releasing its ninth studio album in June and will be performing in Bellingham at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 2. Tickets go on sale this week.

The band announced the concert on Wednesday, April 10 on X (formerly Twitter).

We’ve added one more show to our summer touring! Join us August 2nd at @MtBakerTheatre in Bellingham, WA with special guest @Ratboysband. Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10am PT. pic.twitter.com/hNJy8db0BU — The Decemberists (@TheDecemberists) April 10, 2024

The band also plans to tour the U.K., Canada and across the United States. Multiple shows have already sold out.

Tickets for the concert can purchased on the Mount Baker Theatre’s website starting at 10 a.m. Friday, April 12.

The Mount Baker Theatre is at 104 North Commercial St.